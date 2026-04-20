Thrills aplenty at Victory Raceway Regional race

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The third round of the DO4SA Regional Championship delivered an action-packed night under cool, windless conditions at Victory Raceway on Saturday, drawing an enthusiastic crowd eager for high-octane entertainment.

As expected, the fiercely competitive 1600 Stock Saloon class stole the spotlight again.

With a massive entry list, the class had to be split into two groups for the three heats, highlighting just how popular and competitive this category has become.

Reigning South African champion Johan Schoeman was in dominant form, ultimately securing overall victory.

However, it was far from easy, as 15-year-old rising star Quade de Lange delivered a sensational performance, applying relentless pressure throughout the night to claim second overall.

His efforts were rewarded with the Driver of the Day award, marking him as one to watch for the future.

There were tense moments during the third 1600 heat when Jacques Gerber became entangled with another competitor, resulting in a dramatic rollover.

Fortunately, his car landed upright, and after a precautionary medical check, he walked away shaken but uninjured, much to the relief of spectators and his fellow competitors.

In the V8 American Saloon class, Deon Verster continued his steady rise through the ranks, producing his strongest performance to date to secure third place overall. The class honours went to the ever-consistent Pieta Victor, who again showcased his experience and pace.

The 2.1 Modified class saw Alistair Simpson from George overcome early mechanical gremlins to stage an impressive comeback, eventually taking a convincing win in the final.

Meanwhile, young talent Kiaan Aylward returned to top form in his rotary-powered machine, dominating the Hot Rod class with a commanding display.

In the Heavy Metal class, Johan Schoeman proved his versatility by soaking up intense pressure to claim top honours again.

The 1660 Modified class saw SA1 Marthinus Muller deliver another consistent and composed performance, securing overall victory and reinforcing his status as a championship contender.

Class results:

1600 Stock Saloons: 1 Johan Schoeman (C93/SA1), 2 Quade de Lange (E185), 3 Warren Dawson (EC123)

1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Marthinus Muller (SA1), 2 Kenzo Barnard (SA2), 3 Nadia Rautenbach (EC61)

2.1 Modified Saloons: 1 Alistair Simpson (G66), 2 Shawn du Preez (E13), 3 Rimon Landman (E154) / Aidan Barnard (E15)

Hot Rods: 1 Kiaan Aylward (E68), 2 Dawid Grundlingh (C727), 3 Ruan Mostert (E95)

Heavy Metals: 1 Johan Schoeman (C93), 2 Danie de Vos Jr (E313), 3 Neville Ellard (E71)

V8 American Saloons: 1 Pieta Victor (E99), 2 Juan Roesstorff (E97), 3 Deon Verster (E93)

Driver of the Day: Quade de Lange (E185)

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