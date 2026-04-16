Regional Championship round three set to ignite Victory Raceway

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Border brothers Damon du Preez (No 128) and Shawn du Preez (No 13) lead the pack in the 2.1 Modified class at Victory Raceway.

The thunder of engines, the roar of the crowd, and the unmistakable scent of dirt racing return this Saturday as Victory Raceway in Walmer prepares to host round three of the electrifying DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship.

With championship battles heating up across multiple classes, fans can expect an action-packed evening where every lap could reshape the standings.

The fiercely competitive 1600 Stock Saloon class, boasting an impressive 25-car field in the championship thus far, continues to deliver edge-of-your-seat racing. SA1 Johan Schoeman currently holds the top spot, but with Warren Dawson hot on his heels and Deon Kretzmann firmly in contention, the fight for supremacy is far from settled. Expect tight racing, aggressive overtakes, and no room for error in this stacked category.

Reigning South African champion Marthinus Muller has established a commanding lead in the 1660 Modified Saloon class early in the season. However, challengers Nadia Rautenbach and Pieter le Roux remain determined to close the gap, and Victory Raceway could provide the perfect stage for a shift in momentum. Add Kenzo Barnard into the mix with his pace and determination, and the 1660 Modifieds will be a thrilling affair.

If there’s one class to watch, it’s the 2.1 Modifieds. Johan Knoesen leads the standings by a single point over Shawn du Preez, with Rimon Landman still within striking distance. With margins this tight, every corner, every slide, and every finish line dash could prove decisive in one of the most intense rivalries of the season.

Dawid “Baba” Grundlingh has emerged as the dominant force in the Hot Rod class, enjoying a comfortable 33-point lead. Yet behind him, Annuschke Gough and Ruan Mostert remain poised to capitalise on any mistake.

Gates open at 1pm, giving fans ample time to park alongside the track on the raised terraces and soak up the atmosphere before the racing action gets underway at 6pm

Adding intrigue is the absence of Kean Barnard, who dominated round two before relocating to the Netherlands. Stepping into the spotlight is his younger brother Aidan, who will debut the immaculate No 15 car, a storyline that fans will be watching closely.

Johan Schoeman continues his dominant run in the Heavy Metal class, opening up a massive 48-point advantage. Bonita Kotze and Philip Victor round out the top three, but they will need something special to challenge the current leader’s form.

In the thunderous V8 American Saloon class, veteran Pieta Victor leads the charge, narrowly ahead of Juan Roesstorff. Close behind, Ruzanne Jansen is proving that she is a serious contender, keeping the pressure firmly on the frontrunners. With powerful machines and experienced drivers, this class promises pure spectacle.

Adding a meaningful dimension to the evening, Victory Raceway will host a fundraising initiative for the Kariega SPCA. Spectators will have the unique opportunity to bid for passenger rides around the circuit with top drivers, including Juan Roesstorff, Pieta Victor, and Marthinus Muller. It’s a rare chance to experience the adrenaline firsthand while supporting a worthy cause.

Gates open at 1pm, giving fans ample time to park alongside the track on the raised terraces and soak up the atmosphere before the racing action gets underway at 6pm.

Upcoming Events

April 18:

Algoa Kart Championship Round 2, Celso Scribante Circuit;



DO4SA Dirt Oval Regional Round 3, Victory Raceway

April 24: Friday Night Drags Testing, Aldo Scribante Raceway

Friday Night Drags Testing, Aldo Scribante Raceway April 25:

PEOTR Club Championship Round 3;



Border Motorsport Championship, East London Grand Prix Circuit

April 26: Auto X Festival (Drifting, Show & Shine, passenger rides)

Auto X Festival (Drifting, Show & Shine, passenger rides) April 30 to May 3: Simola Hillclimb, Knysna

Simola Hillclimb, Knysna May 15: Porsche Display, EP Veteran Car Club

Porsche Display, EP Veteran Car Club May 16: Regional Circuit Racing Round 3, Aldo Scribante Raceway

Regional Circuit Racing Round 3, Aldo Scribante Raceway May 31: American Show Day, EP Veteran Car Club

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