Tough rugby clash, but other Pearson teams shine in George schools derby

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pearson High's Tayla Wilson controls possession during their hockey match against Outeniqua High in George at the weekend.

More than 820 Pearson High pupils travelled to George at the weekend for their sporting derby with Outeniqua High, covering various sporting codes over two days, including golf, tennis, hockey, netball and rugby.

On the tennis courts, the Pearson teams delivered an emphatic performance, showcasing their depth and quality in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Playing under cloudy skies with rain looming, the teams managed to complete all their matches just before the weather intervened.

The girls led the charge with a near-flawless performance, winning 11 of their 12 matches. Their consistency and dominance on court left little room for their opponents to respond, underlining the team’s strength and preparation.

The boys followed suit with a strong showing of their own, securing victory in nine out of 12 matches.

Their efforts ensured a comprehensive overall result for Pearson, as they maintained pressure and executed well in key moments.

Staying on courts, 27 Pearson netball teams competed against their Outeniqua counterparts, with the first-team match a highlight of the weekend.

The visitors faced a strong Outeniqua first team, with Pearson being the definite underdogs going into the match against one of the top sides in the country.

The George school showed their class during the first quarter as they settled early and put Pearson under pressure, leading 8-5 at the first break.

The Pearson team started to gel in the second quarter and began to lift the intensity, matching their opponents’ physicality.

Pearson’s through-court connections clicked, the defence started forcing errors, and the belief grew with every turnover. It was hard, physical netball, with Pearson eventually claiming a 29-21 victory.

On the hockey astro, it proved to be a productive set of fixtures against Outeniqua and York. Pearson boys’ first team recorded two impressive wins, beating Outeniqua 2-1 and edging York 4-3 in a thrilling encounter.

The girls were equally dominant, securing convincing victories of 6-1 against Outeniqua and 2-0 against York.

Across all age groups, a total of 25 matches were played, producing 17 wins for Pearson, five draws and three losses.

The girls’ teams were particularly impressive, remaining unbeaten against York and delivering a series of high-scoring performances overall.

It was a weekend marked by strong team cohesion, attacking intent and encouraging depth across both the boys’ and girls’ squads.

The inclement weather did not dampen the Pearson golf team’s spirits as they delivered a determined performance against Outeniqua at George Golf Club in cold conditions, narrowly losing 7-5 overall.

Both the first and third teams battled hard to secure draws, while the second team fell just short.

Pearson’s Raynard Venter was outstanding at number one, claiming a dominant 6 and 4 victory.

Strong finishes from Cameron Paton and Rudolph Nolte in tightly contested matches ensured draws in the 11th and 12th games, highlighting the team’s resilience and securing a close overall result.

Outeniqua proved worthy opponents on the rugby field. As one of the top rugby schools in the country, the Pearson boys knew that they would need to dig deep.

The George school showed why they are so highly ranked in the country as they romped to a 62-0 victory.