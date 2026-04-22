Players will grow extra arm and leg for EC derby, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants prop Buhle Nojekwa is tackled during his team's SA Cup match against the SWD Eagles at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Pumped-up EP and Border Bulldogs players will grow an extra arm and leg for Friday’s SA Cup derby battle in Gqeberha, Elephants coach Allister Coetzee says.

After a disappointing start to the season, both teams will be desperate to find an extra gear and lift their level of performance at the Madibaz Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

The match was moved to the Nelson Mandela University campus because the Sanzaar U20 Rugby Championship kicks off at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (EP’s usual home venue) on Monday.

EP have won only one of their opening six matches, while bottom of the log Border have yet to win a game and are anchored at the bottom of the 10-team log.

EP coach Allister Coetzee (WERNER HILLS)

“When EP and Border clash, the players always grow an extra arm and leg for the derby,” Coetzee said.

“The Elephants have to be as accurate and clinical as we can be against the Bulldogs in our last home game.

“If EP goes according to the plans we have in place, we should be fine.

“The Elephants have to learn from our showing against Griquas, and we have to have better discipline against Border.

“We will not be underestimating Border despite their low position on the log.”

Despite the tough start to the season, Coetzee said there had been positive signs.

“The way this EP team is growing is a big positive for me,” he said.

“I think flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen’s kicking is coming along nicely.

“A lot of youngsters are gaining confidence, like Jaydon Bantom at the back.”

Last week the Pumas and Griquas pulled away from the chasing pack with resounding wins in their sixth-round fixtures while the Cheetahs moved up the log after a good away win in George.

The Pumas beat the Leopards 85-0 in Nelspruit on Friday evening, and on Saturday, Griquas recorded their sixth straight win when they defeated EP 52-9 in Gqeberha.

In Welkom the Falcons beat the Griffons 68-36, the Boland Cavaliers outplayed Border 74-5 in Wellington, and the Cheetahs came from behind to down the SWD Eagles 26-17 in George.

Unbeaten Griquas are out in front with 30 league points, followed by defending champions Pumas three points back in second place on 27.

The Cheetahs are sitting third on 23 points, one ahead of fourth-placed SWD (22). Boland are currently just outside the playoffs on 20 points, with the leading quintet followed by the Falcons (14), Griffons (11), EP and Leopards (7 apiece) and winless Border (0).

The coming weekend sees the third-to-last round of league games.

The EP versus Border game will be followed by another Friday fixture in Potchefstroom between the Leopards and Boland (6pm).

In the three Saturday encounters, all starting at 3.30pm, SWD meet the Griffons in George; the Falcons entertain the Cheetahs in Kempton Park; and there is a top-of-the-table clash in Kimberley between Griquas and the Pumas.

The four top teams after the single round of fixtures qualify for the semi-finals and automatic entry to the Carling Currie Cup Premier Division.

SA Cup log (all teams have played six matches): Griquas 30, Pumas 27, Cheetahs 23, SWD Eagles 22, Boland Cavaliers 20, Falcons 14, Griffons 11, EP Elephants 7, Leopards 7, Border Bulldogs 0.

Weekend fixtures: Friday: EP v Border Bulldogs, Leopards v Boland Cavaliers. Saturday: Falcons v Cheetahs, SWD Eagles v Griffons, Griquas v Pumas.

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