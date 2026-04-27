Alex girls retain provincial crown in Super Schools soccer event

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Alexander Road's Delray Woods goes on a run during the Super Schools soccer tournament at the weekend

The Alexander Road High School U19 girls’ team delivered a standout performance to be crowned Super Soccer Schools Provincial Champions on Sunday, successfully defending the title they won last year.

Alex again proved their quality on the big stage, showing resilience and growth throughout the tournament.

Their campaign began with a 2-0 victory, followed by a narrow 1-0 loss to Solomon Mahlangu in the group stages.

The team recovered from the earlier defeat on Saturday with an emphatic 3-0 win over Urban Academy. Simonique Kayser and a brace from Delray Woods led the charge.

Alex carried the momentum into the semifinal, securing a convincing 3-1 victory over VP in an enthralling match. Goals came from Kayser, Zaarah Paulsen and an own goal forced by a free kick from Woods.

In the final match Alex again faced Solomon Mahlangu.

Demonstrating great composure, they turned their earlier defeat into triumph, edging their opponents 1-0 thanks to a decisive goal from Woods.

This marks the team’s second successive tournament victory after they won the VP Soccer Challenge title in March.

The team’s success was further highlighted by individual honours, with Olwetu Matroos named goalkeeper of the tournament and Charisma Oerson recognised as coach of the tournament.

Alex have qualified for the Super Soccer Schools National Tournament to take place in August.

The Alex U19 boys’ team showed flashes of quality but ultimately fell short of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Their campaign included solid wins over Stedin College (1-0) and Linkside (2-1), both featuring goals from Sihlahla Mkalipi, who was a consistent attacking threat throughout the tournament.

They also recorded a 2-1 victory against Newton Tech, with goals from Mkalipi and Onwaba Mki.

However, draws against Chapman (1-1) and Cape Recife (0-0), along with a 2-0 defeat to Nzondelelo, proved costly. Despite creating several opportunities, the team struggled to convert chances consistently.

The U16 boys team experienced a challenging tournament, narrowly losing 2-1 to Chapman and Westview, drawing 0-0 against VP and securing a 2-1 win over Happy Homes.

Chevano Afrika was a standout performer, scoring twice in the tournament, including a long-range effort from 22m, while Iminathi Jindela also found the net.