Sharks pack allowed backs to express themselves, says Pietersen

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Jurenzo Julius, of the Sharks, goes over for his his third try against Benetton at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

A solid display by the Sharks’ pack laid the foundation for the backs to express themselves in a runaway 46-7 win against the Italian outfit Benetton in Durban on Saturday, coach JP Pietersen said.

After blowing hot and cold this season, the Sharks gave their fans something to cheer about when they ran in eight scintillating tries at Kings Park.

The comprehensive win enabled the Sharks to cling to 10th spot on the United Rugby Championship log ahead of the final round of fixtures.

It all starts with the set piece, and we must give credit to the pack for their showing against Benetton. — Coach JP Pietersen

Centre Jurenzo Julius scored three tries for the Sharks during a landslide win.

“It all starts with the set piece, and we must give credit to the pack for their showing against Benetton,” Pietersen said.

“Emile van Heerden led them well, and Ox Nche and Vincent Koch scrummed well, and there were good ball carries.

“That’s what we asked the team, to give us consistency in performance, and they did.

“They started the game well with the right intent and the right mindset.

“But it came off a good week of prep, with Andre Esterhuizen leading the way during the week, and it pretty much gelled pretty good.

“I’m pretty happy with the performance.

“So I must give credit to the forwards for laying the platform for the backs to express themselves.

“The physicality impressed me and I think the first point of contact was good.

“We made our one-on-one tackles, and we contested hard for the ball.

“So it stopped Benetton from any forward momentum. And even when they got a line break, there was a good scramble.

“Benetton had a bit of an opportunity in the first half, but there was a good fight from a chase back to stop them from scoring.

“So the physicality and effort were outstanding through the whole 80 minutes.”

Pietersen praised his backs who ran riot against the leaky Benetton defence.

“Obviously we’ve got exciting backs with Jurenzo, Zekhethelo Siyaya, Jaco Williams, Edwill van der Merwe and obviously Makazole Mapimpi.

“Andre’s there as the older guy.

“Obviously, we’re out of the top eight, which we were very disappointed with, and we addressed the issue, and we move on.

“We just wanted to show the crowd that’s been supporting us throughout the season some pride and fight for the jersey.

“That’s what I’ve been asking since day one when I took over.

“The log doesn’t do justice to what we’ve been working on, but you must give credit to the group for showing up every Monday under a difficult transition, where you’re not getting results.

You’re putting a lot of effort in, and you’re not getting points on the weekends. But you keep showing up on Monday, being positive, and you want to attack the week. — Coach JP Pietersen

“You’re putting a lot of effort in, and you’re not getting points on the weekends. But you keep showing up on Monday, being positive, and you want to attack the week.

“It just shows how much they care for this union and how much they fight.”

Pietersen said Zekhethelo Siyaya impressed in his first start in the No 10 jersey.

“It looks like he’s been there for ages, and he’s only 18 years old,” he said.

“You can see there are a couple of little moments which he can improve on, but man, I’m so happy for that kid.

“To show and just to express himself and back himself, it’s like a young man that just loves the Sharks. You can see it, and I think he drives the whole team.

“That’s the beauty of it; it’s just the way he plays; he gives everything. And he just answered my questions at 10: that he can do the job there. And yeah, I’m super stoked for him.”

URC fixtures:

Friday: Cardiff v Stormers

Saturday: Sharks v Zebre, Bulls v Benetton, Munster v Lions

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