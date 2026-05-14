Litheko’s rise built on patience and belief

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Dafabet Warriors batter Modiri Litheko hopes to take his career to new heights after an uncertain start to his professional career

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Dafabet Warriors batter Modiri Litheko may be establishing himself at the senior provincial level, but the 25-year-old still recalls a time when his career trajectory felt far less certain.

As he continues his rise in domestic cricket, Litheko reflects on a journey that has taken him from limited opportunities in the Titans system through a breakthrough spell at Northern Cape Heat and into a growing role with the Warriors in Gqeberha.

Fast forward three years, and the once fringe prospect is now focused on pushing toward the top of South African cricket, with ambitions of higher honours firmly in sight.

He has already begun repaying the Warriors’ faith, contributing 512 runs in 15 matches across formats, including two half-centuries and a maiden List A century that marked a key milestone in his development.

His form has also earned him a return call to the CSA Emerging Academy in 2026, alongside Warriors teammates Muhammad Manack and Matthew Boast.

“As soon as I had that first chat with the Warriors, my role was clearly defined from the start,” Litheko said.

“But I knew I would need to work hard to unseat whoever was occupying that top-order spot.

“Nothing was going to be handed to me.”

A major part of his development has been adapting to conditions at St George’s Park, known for its slower surfaces and testing batting environment.

“I learnt very early on that it would take a lot of work getting used to St George’s Park because the pitch was quite slow,” he said.

“One thing I worked on quite a bit was my contact points and playing the ball on merit.

“That is still part of my preparation, because if I can do it there, I can do it anywhere in the country.”

Litheko’s route into professional cricket began through club cricket and the Northerns age-group system, but early senior opportunities were limited.

While in the Titans’ setup, breaking into a settled first team proved difficult.

However, a spell with the South Africa Emerging side and selection for the CSA Emerging Academy in 2024 gave him his first sustained exposure to higher-level cricket.

“That first stint with the SA Emerging side helped me improve tremendously, not just in my skills but also mentally,” he said.

“I gained confidence in areas I knew needed work.

“I’m quite confident, but as a sportsman, insecurities are always present at some point.”

A move to Northern Cape Heat ahead of the 2024/2025 season proved pivotal.

Regular Division Two cricket gave him rhythm and responsibility, and he responded with 812 runs in 28 matches across formats, including eight half-centuries.

“It was the first time I felt I was playing consistent senior cricket,” he said.

“That run of games gave me clarity and belief that I belonged at this level.”

Now embedded in the Warriors’ setup, Litheko continues building momentum toward higher honours.

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