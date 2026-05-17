Junior Boks stars given breather after Gqeberha title triumph

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Flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed has been named in a second group of Junior Boks players to gather in Cape Town to prepare for an international series against Chile, Fiji and Georgia from May 21 to 31.

Players who starred in the Junior Springboks’ triumph at the U-20 Rugby Championship tournament in Gqeberha have been given an extra week’s rest before an international series against Chile, Fiji and Georgia in Cape Town from May 21 to 31.

Junior Boks head coach, Kevin Foote, said the selected group reflects their focus on immediate performance and long-term player development, as the national U-20s continue to build depth and manage player workloads before the 2026 Junior World Championship.

Looking ahead to the fixtures, Foote said the coaching staff would use the opportunity to rotate the squad and assess depth in key positions.

Junior Boks regulars Luan Giliomee, Christian Vorster, Jordan Steenkamp, and Pieter van der Merwe are back in the group after they missed the recent U20 Rugby Championship due to injury.

The first batch of the squad will assemble on Monday at their Stellenbosch Academy of Sports base, while players who carried a heavy workload in Gqeberha recently will be given an extra week of rest.

The squad features players who attended the previous two Junior Bok training camps, the short tour to Georgia and the U20 Rugby Championship, won by SA, while Quintin Potgieter (loose forward) is a new addition.

“We are looking to freshen up the squad, give players opportunities in certain positions and allow them to put their hands up for Junior World Championship selection,” Foote said.

“It is an important balance between managing the group in the present and continuing to build for the future.”

The SA U20 coach said the squad has been selected with the immediate and longer-term in mind, with the Junior Boks intent on maintaining their growth and cohesion, remaining competitive, and broadening the player base with this year’s JWC and the 2027 cycle in mind.

“This tournament will provide valuable game time for players who may not have featured regularly during the recent U20 Rugby Championship, while also creating opportunities for younger squad members to continue their development within the Junior Bok environment,” Foote said.

The three-match series also provides an opportunity to manage the workload of several established players while integrating the return of several others who did not play a part in the U20 Rugby Championship because of injury or their involvement in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship.

Regular captain Riley Norton (lock) and Zekhethelo Siyaya (utility back), who were recently included in the Springbok alignment camp squad, are unavailable for the first two matches.

Midfielder Markus Muller, who recently made his Stormers debut, and Bulls wing Cheswill Jooste were not considered due to injuries.

Junior Boks squad to assemble in Stellenbosch on Monday:

Forwards: Jordan Jooste (Stormers), Kai Pratt (Sharks), Mahle Sithole (Lions), Altus Rabe (Stormers), Luan van der Berg (Bulls), Bongani Dlamini (Bulls), Jaythen Orange (Lions), JD Hattingh (Lions), Thomas Beling (Bulls), Risima Khosa (Lions), Quintin Potgieter (Stormers), Vuyo Gwiji (Lions), Gert Kemp (Stormers).

Backs: Jayden Brits (Stormers), Jandrian Goosen (Bulls), Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Luan Giliomee (Sharks), Jordan Steenkamp (Stormers), Lindsey Jansen (Sharks), Pieter van der Merwe (Bulls), Olunje Mehlomakulu (Stormers), Christian Vorster (Bulls), Jade Muller (CUT), Junaide Stuart (Bulls), Akahluwa Boqwana (Bulls), Alzeadon Felix (Lions).

Squad members to assemble in Stellenbosch on May 25:

Forwards: Oliver Reid (Stormers), Rambo Kubheka (Sharks), Liam van Wyk (Sharks), Danie Kruger (Stormers), Heinrich Theron (Bulls), Riley Norton (Stormers), Kebotile Maake (Bulls), Luke Cannon (Lions), Wasi Vyambwera (Sharks).

Backs: Hendré Schoeman (Bulls), Yaqeen Ahmed (Stormers), Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (Sharks), Ethan Adams (Lions), Samuel Badenhorst (Stormers), Jack Benade (Stormers), Zekhethelo Siyaya (Sharks).

U20 International Series fixtures:

May 21: Georgia vs Fiji, South Africa vs Chile

May 26: Chile vs Georgia, South Africa vs Fiji

May 31: Fiji vs Chile, South Africa vs Georgia

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