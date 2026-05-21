Home favourite Kyle de Beer leads SunBet Challenge at Humewood

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PE Golf Club's Kyle de Beer during the first round of the Sunbet Challenge at the Humewood Golf Club in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

For a hometown favourite, Kyle de Beer certainly looked at home as he made the perfect start in challenging conditions to lead the SunBet Challenge hosted by Sun Boardwalk at the Humewood Golf Club on Wednesday.

De Beer opened with a bogey-free eight-under-par 64 to lead by one shot over Justin Walters.

The round had to be suspended because of darkness, but only one group was unable to complete their first rounds and will do so on Thursday morning.

For the better half of the opening day, it seemed like five under par would be the leading score as a bottleneck formed among the five players of Tristen Strydom, Luke Brown, Jean Hugo, Benjamin van Wyk and Toto Thimba Jnr all tied on that score.

But that was until Walters and De Beer broke free late in the afternoon.

De Beer started his round with a birdie on the second hole and followed this with an eagle on the par-five seventh to set the tone for his day.

“It was a lovely day to get off to such a nice start, especially considering how tricky the wind and the weather was,” De Beer said.

“I was hitting it very solid from the get-go with a lot of nice shots into the green.

“The hole-out eagle on the seventh hole was a real bonus and that kickstarted the round.”

But the true magic of his round was a sublime finish of four birdies over his final four holes.

“I made a couple of nice saves — the one on the 10th hole comes to mind.

“It was a really nice up-and-down over a bunker to keep the momentum going.

“The rest of the round carried on in the same vein, but the finish was very nice.

“The birdie on the 18th hole was a real bonus as I hit it about 15-foot past the flag, but rolled it in.

“It was a lovely way to finish the round and a really good day.”

I made a couple of nice saves – the one on the 10th hole comes to mind. It was a really nice up-and-down over a bunker to keep the momentum going. — Kyle de Beer

With several top-10s in his career to date, including on this SunBet Challenge series, De Beer is still searching for his maiden victory on the Sunshine Tour.

“I have been expecting a round like this. It’s really nice for me to see that there is a little bit of progress in the work I am doing.

“I am just going to keep my head down and keep working.”

Scores

-8 - Kyle De Beer

-7 - Justin Walters

-5 - Tristen Strydom, Luke Brown, Jean Hugo, Benjamin Van Wyk, Toto Thimba Jnr

-4 - Jack Davidson, Daniel van Tonder, Charl Barnard, Nikhil Rama, Shaunak Rama, Jacques Blaauw, Estiaan Conradie

-3 - Carlos Bustos, Agustin Errazuriz, Graham van der Merwe, Allen John, Keenan Davidse, Kyle Barker, Martin Vorster, Malcolm Mitchell, Wynand Dingle

-2 - Dian Kruger, Oliver Goldhill, Joe Sullivan, Gabriel Morgan, Gerhard Pepler, Altin van der Merwe, Brandon Pieters, Stephen Ferreira, Jaco Prinsloo, Jason Roets, Travis Procter

-1 - Albert Venter, Kian Rose, Rigardt Albertse, Louis Albertse, Haydn Porteous, James Mack, Quintin Wilsnach, Matthew Spacey, Cole Stevens, Rowan Lester, Tyran Snyders

Par - Astin Arthur, Tomas Gana, Hennie O’Kennedy, Luke Jerling, Merrick Bremner, Simon du Plooy, Shaydon Johnson, Martin Rohwer, Jacques P de Villiers, Lyle Rowe, Pierre Viallaneix

+1 - Hayden Griffiths, Pieter Moolman, Samuel Simpson, Jaden Deltel, Franklin Manchest, Pierre Pellegrin, Doug McGuigan, Jaco Ahlers, Otto Van Buynder, Daniel Cronje, Vuyisani Makama, Dillon Germshuys

+2 - Ruben Van Der Berg, Gustavo Silva, Morris Schiefner, Jacques Van der Merwe, Keagan Thomas, Christiaan Burke, JJ Senekal, Ruan Korb, Herman Loubser, Xander Basson, Carter Rowe, Ryan van der Klis, Benjamin Kedochim, Heinrich Bruiners, Luis Carrera, Rupert Kaminski, Stuart Krog, Tyrone Ryan, Neil Schietekat, Michael Bezuidenhout, Matt Millar [15], Liam Grehan [15]

+3 - Jordan Burnand, Njoroge Kibugu, Conner Mackenzie, Joe Knox, Stefan Wears-Taylor, Travis Ladner, Warwick Purchase, Trevor Fisher Jnr, Thomas Spreadborough, Tristan Leonard, Keegan Mclachlan

+4 - Ruan de Smidt, Richard Kruger, Tristin Galant

+5 - Khanya Mkhize, Ockie Strydom, Stals Swart, Ethan Smith, Kyle McClatchie, Ronald Rugumayo, Ace Andile Adam [15]

+6 - Martin Leon, Adam Breen, Jaco Van Zyl, Dylan Mostert

+7 - Callum Bruce, Jordan Duminy, Lwazi Gqira, Ricky Hendler

+8 - Eric Wowor, Rhys Enoch, Steven Le Roux

+9 - Keanu Pestana, Karabo Mokoena, Mitch Phigeland

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