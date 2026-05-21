Walters ready to win again in SunBet Challenge at Humewood

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Justin Walters lines up a putt during the second round of the Sunbet Challenge at the Humewood Golf Club on Thursday.

Story audio is generated using AI

Justin Walters’ focus on his short game has paid off as he takes a four-shot lead into Friday’s final round of the SunBet Challenge hosted by Sun Boardwalk at the Humewood Golf Club.

Walters was in great form with the putter on his way to a 64 and the overall lead on 15 under par.

“I putted really well during my round today but did not drive the ball as well as I did yesterday.

“It was very tricky with lots of crosswinds, but I am happy with how I finished the round with a couple of birdies coming in. It always makes you feel good,” he said.

His nearest challengers are Jacques Blaauw and Welshman Jack Davidson on 11 under par after both signed for second rounds of 65.

“My game is in good shape at the moment,” Walters said.

“I stopped implementing so many swing changes and worked really hard on my short game and putting.

“I even changed my putting grip. My focus is to hit solid putts and at the moment they are going in.”

He is due a win on the Sunshine Tour, with his last victory coming in 2011 when he won the Investec Royal Swazi Open.

“I haven’t won in a long time. I’ve honestly been wanting to do that.

“That’s why we tee it up and work so hard — to put ourselves in these positions.

“So, the game plan for the final round is more of the same.

“Over three rounds you can’t take your foot off the gas. You’ve got to keep going.

“I will be as aggressive as I can, and as long as I make some putts, then I think I will be in contention for the victory.”

Leading scores:

129 - Justin Walters 65 64

133 - Jacques Blaauw 68 65 Jack Davidson 68 65

134 - Kyle De Beer 64 70 Jean Hugo 67 67, Nikhil Rama 68 66

135 - Daniel van Tonder 68 67 Benjamin Van Wyk 67 68, Allen John 69 66

136 - Malcolm Mitchell 69 67 Jaco Prinsloo 70 66, Jason Roets 70 66, Toto Thimba Jnr 67 69, Dian Kruger 70 66, Tristen Strydom 67 69, Charl Barnard 68 68

137 - Carlos Bustos 69 68 Gabriel Morgan 70 67, James Mack 71 66

138 - Keenan Davidse 69 69 Martin Rohwer 72 66, Estiaan Conradie 68 70, Albert Venter 71 67, Louis Albertse 71 67, Agustin Errazuriz 69 69

139 - Rupert Kaminski 74 65 Martin Vorster 69 70, Joe Sullivan 70 69, Haydn Porteous 71 68, Luke Brown 67 72, Samuel Simpson 73 66

140 - Wynand Dingle 69 71 Oliver Goldhill 70 70, Hennie O’Kennedy 72 68, Quintin Wilsnach 71 69

141 - Ryan van der Klis 74 67 Pierre Viallaneix 72 69, Tristan Leonard 75 66, Daniel Cronje 73 68, Rigardt Albertse 71 70, Altin van der Merwe 70 71, Graham van der Merwe 69 72, Brandon Pieters 70 71

142 - Benjamin Kedochim 74 68 Pierre Pellegrin 73 69, Doug McGuigan 73 69, Tyran Snyders 71 71, Jacques P de Villiers 72 70, Kyle Barker 69 73, Jaco Ahlers 73 69, Lyle Rowe 72 70, Gustavo Silva 74 68, Jordan Burnand 75 67, Pieter Moolman 73 69, Ruan Korb 74 68

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald