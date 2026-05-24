Gqeberha swimmer’s star rises after four-medal haul at Africa champs

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Madibaz swimmer Katie Horne with the medals she won at the Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships in Oran, Algeria.

Katie Horne’s international star continued to rise as she torpedoed her way to four medals at the Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships in Algeria recently.

The 18-year-old student from Gqeberha has enjoyed a breakthrough season despite having to balance elite competition with academics, and her efforts have been rewarded with two national selections.

At the continental champs, held in Oran, Horne earned a bronze in the 400m freestyle as well as silvers in the 400m individual medley, 800m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay.

It was the bronze that really stood out for the Mandela University swimmer, she confessed.

“I knew the competition would be extremely strong in that race and just wanted to stay open-minded, swim to the best of my ability and accept whatever result came from that.”

Medalling at the senior international level carried particular significance for Horne after a successful run in the juniors, as it all but confirmed that the teenager was “moving in the right direction”.

Her form — especially in the open-water discipline — has opened the door to further global opportunities later in the year.

After the nationals in March, she was selected for the South African teams to take part in the Pan Pacific and World Junior open-water championships in California (August) and Sante Fe, Argentina (September), respectively.

Her rise through the ranks started when she was plunged into the junior open-water worlds in the Seychelles in 2022 as a 15-year-old.

“That was probably the first big breakthrough moment for me. It was when I realised I could take swimming seriously,” Horne said.

It turned out to be a major learning curve, which saw her establish herself as the 13th best in the world.

“I was very inexperienced. To place that high was exciting and motivating,” she remembered.

Another proud moment was winning the South African short-course title in the 400m IM in Durban in 2024.

Most recently at home, she enjoyed a productive campaign as a member of the Madibaz team at the University Sports South African gala, placing fourth overall on the back of bronze-medal performances in the 400m IM and 800m freestyle races last month.

“Open-water swimming can be emotionally and physically taxing because so much can happen in and out of the water.”

However, Horne appreciates the unique demands presented by pool vs open-water racing.

“In the pool everything is controlled. In open water, every venue is different depending on the beach, river or dam, and the conditions can change completely from one day to the next.

“That’s what I love about it. Those challenges bring out the best in me.”

- Full Stop communications

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