Unbeaten Quins setting hot pace at top of Grand Challenge log

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Duncan Diedericks goes on the attack for Harlequins during their EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash against Star of Hope at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.

Unbeaten Harlequins continued to set a blistering pace in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition when they trounced Star of Hope 57-19 at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.

It was a fourth consecutive scalp for Quins, who had wins over Hankey Villagers, Trying Stars and the NMU Madibaz under their belt ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Another impressive all-round display allowed Harlequins to remain at the top of the log and in pole position to qualify for the Top 6 division at the halfway mark in the season.

The try scorers for Harlequins were Lighawe Mokeuna, Diego Abrahams, Ashley Jegels, Keenan Frieslaar, Duncan Diedericks, Luthando Fini and Clivido October.

They were also awarded a penalty try.

If Harlequins can maintain this promising early season form, they will be strong challengers to lift silverware and break the dominance Gardens and Kruisfontein United have enjoyed in recent seasons.

In 2025, Harlequins came close to ending their trophy drought when they were pipped 11-9 by Gardens in a nail-biting final at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp.

At the start of the season, Harlequins officials said they had learnt vital lessons in the cup final defeat.

One of their goals is to dominate the Grand Challenge tournament and, after that, start making their mark outside the province in national events.

Kruisfontein United kept in close touch with the leaders when they scored a convincing 42-25 win over beaten Eastern Cape Super 14 finalists Progress at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp.

The try scorers for Kruisfontein were Lee-Markie Jansen (2), Owen Breda, Solomon Manxodidi and Lance Smith, while Jansen booted four conversions and three penalties.

Fullback Jansen was named as his team’s man of the match after a brilliant display which kept Kruisfontein on the front foot.

Progress had been keen to build on their solid start to the season but were unable to tame a determined Kruisfontein outfit who fed off the energy provided by their passionate home supporters.

Before Saturday’s setback, Progress had been unbeaten after wins over Trying Stars and Jeffreys Bay.

Next up for Kruisfontein is a key match against Star of Hope at the Jabavu Stadium in KwaNobuhle on Saturday.

A rejuvenated Park made it three wins out of three when they edged Jeffreys Bay 15-10 at the St George’s Park B field.

After opening wins against Gardens and Brumbies, Park provided further proof that they would be among the contenders for honours in 2026.

Gareth de Vos and Damien van der Merwe scored tries for Park, and Riaan van Rensburg booted a conversion and a penalty to extend the Londt Park team’s winning streak.

After having their previous games against Harlequins and Jeffreys Bay postponed, champions Gardens slipped to a 20-7 defeat against Trying Stars in Alexandria.

After a shock loss against Park in their opening game, Gardens got their campaign up and running with a vital 24-23 win on the road against Kruisfontein United in Humansdorp in their second outing.

A second defeat in three games has left the champions languishing near the bottom of the log, and they will be keen to return to winning ways when they face the Brumbies at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega on Saturday.

The match between Joubertina and the NMU Madibaz did not take place because of road works between Joubertina and Kareedouw.

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