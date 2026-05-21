EP club rugby resumes after frustrating two-week hiatus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a frustrating two-week hiatus, which resulted in players kicking their heels on the sidelines, the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition will resume on Saturday with a full programme of 18 matches across three divisions.

After fixtures were called off because of the Junior Boks’ clash against New Zealand in Gqeberha on May 9, last week’s matches were postponed because fields were deemed unplayable after heavy rainfall throughout the region.

After a disjointed start to the season, Harlequins are leading the Top 12 standings with 14 points from three outings. They are followed by (with matches played in brackets):

Joubertina 12 (3);

Kruisfontein 11 (3);

Park 10 (2);

Trying Stars 9 (4);

Progress 9 (2);

NMU Madibaz 8 (5);

Star of Hope 7 (2);

Brumbies 7 (4);

Jeffreys Bay 6 (3);

Gardens 5 (2); and

Hankey Villagers 1 (3).

This enforced lack of activity left some clubs feeling frustrated because they were of the opinion last week’s fixtures could have continued as scheduled.

EP Rugby sent a letter to clubs on Thursday last week under the heading “matches unable to start due to circumstances plus other circumstances and not attributable to any participating teams”.

This led to a response from the Kouga Rugby sub-union, who said: “We hereby inform EPRU club affairs that the following games can be played in the Kouga region: Grand Challenge Top 12: Jeffreys Bay vs Gardens and Kruisfontein United vs Harlequins.”

All postponed fixtures have been classified as outstanding fixtures and will be played at the end of the season

Despite the letter from the Kouga, none of the matches took place as scheduled. Apart from fields being water-logged, concerned officials also took into account that rural teams would have to travel long distances on roads that may have been damaged during flooding.

All postponed fixtures have been classified as outstanding fixtures and will be played at the end of the season.

After having their games against Harlequins and Jeffreys Bay postponed, champions Gardens will be keen to flex their muscles when they travel to Alexandria to face Trying Stars.

After slipping to a shock loss against Park in their opening game, Gardens got their campaign up and running with a vital 24-23 win on the road against Kruisfontein United in Humansdorp in their second outing. That win will have instilled much-needed confidence in the Gardens’ ranks after they failed to set the world alight at the Saldanha Super 8 Easter Rugby tournament ahead of the Grand Challenge kicking off.

After playing three tough games in Saldanha, Gardens lacked their usual fire when they went down against a pumped-up Park outfit. However, after having enjoyed some rest on the sidelines, Gardens are expected to come out with guns blazing against Stars.

Beaten EC Super 14 finalists Progress will be keen to build on their solid start to the season when they travel to face Kruisfontein United in Humansdorp.

A close contest is expected, though Kruisfontein will be able to count on the support of Purple Army fans who are expected to pack the Sports Complex. Kruisfontein will have momentum going into the clash after they edged the NMU Madibaz 32-27 in their last outing ahead of the enforced break.

Progress got their campaign up and running with a narrow 26-25 win over Trying Stars in Alexandria before romping to a convincing 55-29 win over Jeffreys Bay.

After wins against Gardens and Brumbies, Park will be looking to add to their haul of 10 points when they square off against an unpredictable Jeffreys Bay outfit. Both teams like to give the ball air, and an entertaining clash is on the cards at the St George’s Park B field when Park bids for a third consecutive Top 12 win.

An in-form Harlequins side, who have set their sights on lifting silverware this season, return to action against Star of Hope at the Adcock Stadium. Harlequins, who have beaten Hankey Villagers, Trying Stars and the Madibaz in their opening games, can expect a tough clash against a Stars side hungry for log points.

Saturday’s fixtures (all 3.30pm)

Top 12:

Kruisfontein United v Progress;

Harlequins v Star of Hope;

Park v Jeffreys Bay;

Brumbies v Hankey Villagers;

Trying Stars v Gardens;

Madibaz v Joubertina.

Middle 12:

Suburban v Evergreens;

United Barbarians v Kirkwood;

Motherwell v Missionvale;

Central v Spring Rose;

Kwaru v Born Fighters;

Despatch Oostelikes v African Bombers.

Bottom 12:

Middelburg Excelsior v Adelaide Rangers;

Despatch v Lily White;

Orlando Eagles v St Marks;

Kareedouw Tigers v Police-Crusaders;

Helenvale v Middelburg Eagles;

Windvogel v Klipfontein.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald