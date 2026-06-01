Donut disqualification adds to night of high drama at PE track

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Deon Kretzmann on his way to a second-place finish in the 1600 Stock Saloon class.

There was high drama at a packed PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) on Saturday evening as Round 4 of the Regional DO4SA Championship delivered thrilling racing, dramatic incidents and unforgettable entertainment for the thousands of spectators in attendance.

A cloudburst over the Mission Road circuit on Friday threatened to derail the event before a wheel had even turned.

Raceway officials and volunteers worked tirelessly from first light on Saturday morning, bringing in heavy earth-moving equipment to repair and prepare the surface in time for racing.

Their efforts paid off, with the track ready for action despite a delayed start and revised race format.

Organisers elected to reduce the programme from three heats and a final to two heats and a final, with racing eventually getting under way at 6pm.

With more than 100 cars entered across the various classes, spectators were guaranteed a spectacular evening of motorsport action.

From the moment the first green flag dropped it became apparent that drivers were prepared to leave everything on the track.

Numerous first-lap incidents, wheel-to-wheel battles and mechanical failures kept officials busy and ensured that the crowd remained on the edge of their seats throughout the evening.

The Heavy Metal class produced the most talked-about action of the night.

Eddie Banks appeared to have his work cut out after being sent to the back of the field in the final following a first-lap infringement.

What followed was a breathtaking charge through the field as Banks aggressively worked his way forward, thrilling spectators with daring overtakes and fearless driving.

His battle with race leader Francois Smit had the crowd roaring as the pair traded positions and raced side-by-side in one of the highlights of the season.

Banks eventually crossed the line first to claim a dramatic victory, sparking huge celebrations among fans.

However, the celebrations were short-lived when he performed a donut on the main straight during his victory lap.

Officials immediately disqualified him from the event, having clearly instructed drivers during the pre-race briefing that donuts would not be tolerated due to the condition of the freshly prepared racing surface.

Despite the controversy, the racing throughout the evening showcased the incredible talent currently competing within the regional ranks.

Several classes produced close finishes, with drivers pushing hard for every championship point as the season continues to build momentum.

The successful event also served as an exciting preview of what lies ahead when PEOTR hosts the DO4SA National Championship on 25 and 26 September.

Regional class results:

1600 Stock Saloons: 1 Nandor Kleywegt (C56), 2 Deon Kretzmann (C515), 3 Deon Ross (C428)

1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Jason Drake (C126), 2 Charne Schuin (C226), 3 Nadia Rautenbach (EC61)

2.1 Modified Saloons: 1 Damon Miles (E7), 2 Schalk Lotz (G5), 3 Neels Vermaak (C64)

Hot Rods: 1 Malan Walters (SA3), 2 Kiaan Aylward (E28), 3 Malcolm Aylward (EC85)

Heavy Metals: 1 Francois Smit (D80), 2 Jaco Aylward (E20), 3 Rexlee Beeton (C724)

V8 American Saloons: 1 Juan Roesstorff (E97), 2 Pieter Victor (E99), 3 Ruzanne Jansen (C48)

Club Class results

Development: 1 Divan Meyer (D25), 2 Troyden Maynard (G54), 3 Niki Lotz (G8)

Classic 6s: 1 Dawid Grundlingh (C727), 2 Jonathan van Vuuren (C721), 3 Devron Smith (C325)

Driver of the Day: Schalk Lotz (G5)

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