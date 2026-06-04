Razell Mohamed primed to defend SA crown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Razell Mohamed of Gqeberha will defend her South African female junior heavyweight title against Rita Mrwebi of Gauteng.

Story audio is generated using AI

Gqeberha’s Razell Mohamed is raring to go in the second defence of her SA female junior heavyweight crown when she squares off against Gauteng challenger Rita Mrwebi this weekend.

This electrifying title bout headlines the triple-header Zibondiwe Ziyabila eGqeberha boxing event, brought to life by Zantsi’s Showtime Productions, the MBDA, and the NMBM, lighting up the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Other fight headliners will see Walmer’s professional female boxer Nozipho Bell face Zimbabwean Chiedza Homakoma for the vacant WBF intercontinental junior welterweight championship.

Meanwhile, Knysna’s Mbuyiseli Ndukwaka will challenge KuGompo City’s Hlumelo Gingana for the vacant IBO Africa Lightweight title.

Mohamed’s last fight at home saw her successfully defend her SA cruiserweight title, beating Limpopo’s Rolen Mulebo by a unanimous points decision in August 2022.

The boxer, who is a schoolteacher at Ankervas Primary in Rocklands, first claimed the vacant title when she beat Lillian Molala of Mpumalanga in a 10-round matchup at the Fairview Sports Centre in Gqeberha.

She last stepped into the ring in August 2023 against IBF champion New Zealander Lani Daniels at the Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

That was an experience she enjoyed as it was against a quality opponent.

“Since then, I’ve continued to learn, grow and develop as a fighter,” Mohamed said.

“I’m looking forward to putting that growth on display on Saturday.

“Rita Mrwebi is a tough and experienced fighter who has earned her place in this fight.

“I respect what she brings to the ring, but my focus has been on making sure I’m the best version of myself on fight night.

“We’ve studied her, we’ve prepared properly, and I’m ready for whatever she brings.”

She said her main focus points at training had been conditioning, sharpness and ring discipline.

Mohamed said that after being out of the ring for some time, it was important to make sure she was in peak condition and able to maintain a high work rate from the first round to the last.

“We’ve also worked hard on fine-tuning the technical aspects of my boxing.

“I’m feeling very prepared. We’ve had a solid camp, and I’ve put in the work physically, mentally and technically.

“Everything has gone according to plan, and I’m excited to get back into the ring and showcase the improvements I’ve made. I’ve had to dig deep for this one.

“Defending my title is extremely important to me.

“Winning the South African Junior Heavyweight title was a proud moment in my career, but being a champion is about more than winning the belt—it’s about defending it and proving that you belong at the top.

“This title represents all the hard work, sacrifices and support I’ve received along the way, and I’m determined to do everything I can to keep it.

“I have more to prove this time.”

Other bouts include Siyamnekela Gqubule vs Lelethu Bolo (both from Gqeberha) in the mini-flyweight contest.

Lubabalo Soga (Kareiga) vs Siphosethu Madasi (Makhanda) junior bantamweight.

Sibusiso Moyakhe (Gqeberha) vs Siphesihle Mpohlweni (Makhanda) bantamweight, Libona Rali (Gqeberha) vs Ziviwe Ntobongwana (KuGompo City), and Yibanathi Magwa vs Milani George (both from Gqeberha) mini flyweight.

Tickets are available at Webtickets outlets, including Boxer, BP and Pick n Pay, as well as at the stadium ticket office, at R100 for adults and R50 for children under 12.

Entrance is from 5pm.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald