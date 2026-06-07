EP club rugby teams share points after all matches called off

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EP Rugby Union president George Malgas (centre) announced that all club matches had been called off

EP club rugby teams had to share two points apiece after adverse weather conditions earlier in the week affecting playing fields and forced officials to call off all Saturday’s scheduled Grand Challenge club rugby matches.

Heavy rainfall during May and June has created a congested backlog of postponed fixtures, and playing on public holidays has been identified by officials as a method for bringing the Grand Challenge back up to date.

EP president George Malgas said the decision to call off Saturday’s fixtures had been after extensive consultation with various stakeholders, including representatives of the different areas, municipalities and weather experts.

“Unfortunately, EPRU has called off club matches as a result of natural causes (weather),” he said

“As a result of this decision, each club plus their opponents will be allocated two points each.

“We are hoping that we will have better weather conditions so that we can play on both Saturday, July 13, and Tuesday, June 16.

“It looks very likely that we will have to postpone all games scheduled for Saturday, June 20, because they clash with the Springboks vs Barbarians international match in Gqeberha.”

“Apologies for this inconvenience, and we will later indicate when these matches, June 20, will be played.”

In an effort to make up for a backlog of Grand Challenge matches that were not played on May 9 and May 16, it has been decided some games will be played on the public holiday (June 16).

The standout fixture this weekend is the Kariega derby between Progress and Gardens, which will be played at the Central Field.

Rated as arguably the biggest derby on SA’s club rugby calendar, a capacity crowd is expected to watch the clash between the cross-town rivals.

Malgas has explained the situation where Joubertina have been unable to fulfil recent fixtures.

“Some weeks ago, this area, town and surrounding towns were negatively affected by bad (adverse) weather conditions, and a natural disaster resulted in difficulty to access and leave these places,” he said.

“This definitely affected these communities as well as the playing of rugby by their people.

“Both the EPRU Manco and Excom sympathetically considered this situation and resolved as follows:

“1: In instances where Joubertina United is the home team and their opponents are not in a position to travel the long detour road via George, the match will be regarded as abandoned with points shared, 2 each.

“2: Similarly, where Joubertina United have to travel and they are not in a position to travel the extra road, this match will likewise be regarded as abandoned and points shared (2 each).

“3: Where clubs are comfortable to travel in such a way to Joubertina, matches will proceed with EPRU assisting with our normal subsidy.

“The same applies if Joubertina United will travel in the interim to their away matches, where the road is still being repaired.

“We will communicate once this situation has changed to normality. In the meantime, opponents should continuously engage one another.”

Saturday’s fixtures:

Top 12: Kruisfontein United v Brumbies, Harlequins v Park, Star of Hope v Hankey Villagers, Progress v Gardens, Joubertina United v Trying Stars.

Middle 12: Suburban v Central, United Barbarians v Motherwell, Despatch Oostelikes v Missionvale, Kirkwood v Spring Rose, Evergreens v Born Fighters, African Bombers v Kwaru.

Bottom 12: Middelburg Excelsior v Kareedouw Tigers, Despatch v Orlando Eagles, Windvogel v St Marks, Lily White v Police-Crusaders, Adelaide Rangers v Middelburg Eagles, Klipfontein v Helenvale.

Outstanding fixtures:

June 16: Top 12: Star of Hope v Progress, Trying Stars v Park, Gardens v Harlequins, Hankey Villagers v Kruisfontein United, Jeffreys Bay v Joubertina.

July 4: Top 12: Progress v Brumbies, Hankey Villagers v NMU Madibaz.

July 11: Top 12: Star of Hope v Trying Stars, Joubertina United v Park, Kruisfontein United v Harlequins, Jeffreys Bay v Gardens.

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