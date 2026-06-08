Graaff-Reinet Raptors deliver strong performance at provincial champs

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The squad that will fly the Eastern Province flag in Pretoria is, from left, front, Akeem Christoffels, Elizabeth Fourie, Jiyana Hardine; back, Sunaid Christoffels, Matthew Christoffels, Chloe Anne Fourie

The Graaff-Reinet Raptors mixed martial arts team delivered a strong showing at the Eastern Cape Championships last month, with six junior fighters bringing home a haul of medals and securing their places to represent Eastern Province at the National Championships in Pretoria.

Competing against top clubs from across the province, the young Raptors demonstrated technical skill, discipline and heart in the ring.

The team’s performance has now earned them selection to compete for EP at the National MMA Championships, set to take place in Pretoria from June 26-28.

Between them, the six fighters brought home multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals, a result that reflects months of training at the Raptors MMA gym in Graaff-Reinet.

The team, training in the distinctive Raptors black and teal kit, have quickly become known for producing competitive young martial artists from the Karoo.

Sensei Aletta van den Bosch applauded the group, saying they had shown real grit and growth in the lead-up to the tournament.

“To have all six qualify for Nationals is a massive achievement for a small-town team,” she said.

“These children have put in the work, and now they get to test themselves against the best in the country.”

The National Championships in Pretoria will bring together provincial teams from across South Africa, making it the biggest test yet for the Graaff-Reinet Raptors.

The team will ramp up training ahead of the June 26–28 event, carrying the hopes of Eastern Province and their home town with them.

The Herald