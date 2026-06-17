SA’s squash elite to take claim at nationals

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Top seed Dewald van Niekerk (SACD) will be aiming to clinch his place in the Growthpoint SA Nationals squash tournament when he competes in the regional qualifier in Potchefstroom from Friday to Sunday.

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The road to the Growthpoint SA Nationals begins when South Africa’s leading squash players battle for places in the country’s premier championship through eight regional qualifying events from Friday to Sunday.

These tournaments, staged at hubs across South Africa, will determine the eight men and eight women who advance to the Growthpoint SA Nationals, to be held at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town from August 20 to 22.

While the top seeds will be expected to progress, experience has shown that nothing can be taken for granted in elite sport. The regional qualifiers have consistently produced high-quality contests and this year’s edition is unlikely to be any different.

In the men’s competition, defending champion Dewald van Niekerk remains the player to beat.

The Gqeberha-born star has dominated the national scene since claiming his first title in 2021 and will be chasing an unprecedented sixth consecutive crown.

Few have managed to challenge Van Niekerk’s supremacy seriously, but the Groenewald brothers from Pretoria, Damian and Luhann, will be eager to narrow the gap.

Top seed Hayley Ward (EP) will be aiming to clinch her place in the Growthpoint SA Nationals squash tournament when she competes in the regional qualifier in Gqeberha from Friday to Sunday. (Petri Oescheger)

Damian has finished runner-up to Van Niekerk in each of the past two years and has strengthened his credentials through the exposure gained in the Assore PSA series, which was added to the domestic calendar this year.

The additional competition has sharpened his game and could provide the platform for a breakthrough campaign.

Luhann, meanwhile, has continued his development while studying in the United States. One of the country’s most promising young talents, he will be keen to test his progress against South Africa’s top players.

The women’s draw appears more open following the absence of six-time champion Alex Commins, creating an opportunity for a new name to emerge.

Eastern Province’s Hayley Ward has positioned herself as a leading contender after finishing runner-up to Commins in each of the past two events.

Competing professionally since 2022, Ward has claimed three PSA titles overseas and will be eager to convert her growing experience into national success.

However, she faces a formidable field.

Former champions Lizelle Muller and Milnay Louw remain major threats, while Northerns player Helena Hudson has been one of South Africa’s standout performers in the Assore tournaments, reaching multiple finals and continuing to find ways to thrive against elite opposition.

With national places on the line, the regional qualifiers promise three days of intense competition as the country’s best players take the first step towards Growthpoint SA Nationals glory.

The hubs and top seeds for the Growthpoint regional qualifiers are:

Eden hub (Mossel Bay)

Women: Lizelle Muller (SACD); men: JP Brits (SACD)

EP hub (Gqeberha)

Women: Hayley Ward (EP); men: Dean Venter (EP)

Free State hub (Bloemfontein)

Women: Alexa Pienaar (SA Country Districts); men: Reuel Videler (SA Country Districts)

KZN Midlands hub (Maritzburg)

Women: Kim McDonald (Northerns); men: 1 Luhann Groenewald (Northerns)

Joburg hub

Teagan Russell (Joburg Squash); men: John Anderson (Joburg Squash)

Northerns hub (Pretoria)

Women: Helena Hudson (Northerns); men: Damian Groenewald (Northerns)

North West hub (Potchefstroom)

Women: Keschia Schlebusch (SA Country Districts); men: Dewald van Niekerk (SA Country Districts)

WP hub (Cape Town)

Women: Milnay Louw (Western Province); men: Ruan Olivier (Northerns)

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