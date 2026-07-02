Revitalised Park set sights on toppling log-leaders Kruisfontein

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Park No 8 Jerome Lottering charges forward during his team’s upset win over champions Gardens in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition. Picture:

Sparks are expected to fly when a revitalised Park side bid to topple log-leaders Kruisfontein United in a crunch EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash at Londt Park on Saturday.

Both teams head into the showdown with momentum on their side as the Grand Challenge season nears the halfway mark (kickoff 3.30pm).

A well-oiled Kruisfontein side continued to set a hot pace at the top of the log when they edged Joubertina United 12-5 last week.

A key player for the Humansdorp side was man of the match Lee-Markie Jansen, whose accurate boot delivered 12 points from the kicking tee.

Park returned to winning ways when they scored a crucial 29-23 win over Star of Hope at the Jabavu Stadium in KwaNobuhle.

After winning their opening four games, Park lost two consecutive matches before bouncing back in style at the Jabavu Stadium.

Saturday’s clash promises to be a hard-fought affair with neither side taking a backward step as they fight for the precious log points on offer.

While Kruisfontein appear assured of clinching a berth in the top 6, Park can take a big step towards qualification if they pull off a win.

Park have enjoyed a notable turnaround after they failed to win any of the EC Super 14 clashes at the start of the season.

They kicked off their Grand Challenge campaign with a shock win over champions Gardens to signal they were a club with ambitions for silverware in 2026.

Park coach Marius van der Walt says building solid structures from the bottom up is one of the key pillars in Park’s masterplan for success.

“We have a group of very good U-21 players coming from some of the biggest schools in Gqeberha,” he said.

“That is what we see for Park in the future.

“We want to build the team with juniors and get them in later as experienced seniors to make Park as competitive as possible in all the leagues.

“Park has been underachieving a bit in recent times.”

Van der Walt said Park will play an exciting brand of rugby in the top 12 and try to keep the ball in hand.

Kruisfontein head coach Frank Domingo has made it clear his team prides itself on their physicality, work rate and commitment to the game.

“We like to play a high-intensity brand of rugby, and we are not afraid to get stuck in,” he said.

“Kruisfontein believes that if we can outwork and outplay our opponents, we will give ourselves a good chance of winning.

“At Kruisfontein it is a combination of hard work, teamwork and a clear game plan.”

In another key match, Progress face a must-win game against the Brumbies at the Central Field in Kariega.

Progress’ hopes of making the cut were dealt a blow last week when they slumped to a 39-24 defeat against Harlequins at the Central Field.

In 2026 clubs are playing an initial single round of 11 matches against all the teams in their division before the group is split into top 6 and bottom 6 groups for the second half of the season.

Progress, who were beaten in the EC Super 14 final earlier in 2026, need to embark on a winning streak if they want to sneak into the top six.

Saturday’s fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs):

Top 12: Progress vs Brumbies, Hankey Villagers vs NMU Madibaz, Park vs Kruisfontein United, Gardens vs Star of Hope

Middle 12: Kirkwood vs Kwaru, Evergreens vs Central, African Bombers vs Motherwell, Suburban vs United Barbarians, Spring Rose vs Despatch Oostelikes, Missionvale vs Born Fighters.

Bottom 12: Lily White vs Helenvale, Adelaide Rangers vs Kareedouw Tigers, Klipfontein vs Orlando Eagles, St Marks vs Middelburg Eagles, Middelburg Excelsior vs Windvogel.

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