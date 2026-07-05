Kruisfontein cement position at top of table with win over Park

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Kruisfontein United centre Danny Benjamin on attack during his team's win over Park in an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby match at Londt Park on Saturday. Picture:

Table toppers Kruisfontein United continued to rule the roost in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition when they edged Park 22-19 on Saturday.

Playing away from home at Park’s Londt Park fortress in Gqeberha, the Humansdorp side delivered another impressive display to cement their position at the top of the standings.

In the other Top 12 match played on Saturday, Gardens beat Star of Hope 34-13 at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

Only two Top 12 matches were contested on Saturday after the Progress vs Brumbies clash and the Hankey Villagers vs NMU Madibaz showdown failed to take place.

In a statement Hankey said: “It is with great disappointment that we inform our supporters that the Madibaz advised EP of their decision not to honour the scheduled fixture.

“This decision was communicated without any prior consultation or engagement with our club, despite us being the host club responsible for staging the fixture.

“By the time this decision was conveyed, our club had already completed all the necessary match-day preparations, including venue arrangements, logistics, officials and volunteers.

“Considerable time, effort, and resources had already been invested to ensure the fixture would be successfully hosted.

“As a result of NMU’s decision, the match could unfortunately not take place as scheduled.

“While we respect that unforeseen circumstances may arise, we believe that decisions of this nature should be communicated through proper consultation and with due consideration for the host club and everyone involved in organising the event.

“We sincerely apologise to our loyal supporters, sponsors, volunteers, service providers, and the wider rugby community for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused.”

The Madibaz have been involved in the Ussa tournament which took place in Gqeberha last week.

The Brumbies said they had requested their game against Progress to be postponed because a number of their players were away on duty for Rhodes at the Ussa tournament.

Park’s defeat against Kruisfontein was not the end of the world for the Londt Park side, and they remain handily placed to end among the top six clubs.

After losing all three of their matches in the EC Super 14 tournament at the start of the season, Park kicked off the Grand Challenge in barnstorming fashion with four consecutive wins.

Kruisfontein named No 8 Larnelle Avontuur as their man of the match for his excellent decision-making during an outstanding all-round display.

Next up for Kruisfontein is a clash against Harlequins at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp on Saturday.

Park are facing a busy schedule with a match against the Madibaz at Londt Park on Wednesday.

This is followed by an away game against Joubertina United on Saturday.

Grand Challenge fixtures:

Wednesday:

Top 12: Park vs Madibaz.

Saturday:

Top 12: Star of Hope vs Trying Stars, Joubertina United vs Park, Kruisfontein United vs Harlequins, Jeffreys Bay vs Gardens, Progress vs Madibaz.

Middle 12: Central vs Kirkwood, Kwaru vs Missionvale, Born Fighters vs Spring Rose, Suburban vs Despatch Oostelikes, United Barbarians vs African Bombers, Motherwell vs Evergreens.

Bottom 12: Kareedouw Tigers vs Lily White, Helenvale vs St Marks, Despatch vs Klipfontein, Middelburg Eagles vs Police-Crusaders, Orlando Eagles vs Adelaide Rangers.

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