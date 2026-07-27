Chippa coach pleased with players’ performance in pre-season event

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Chippa United coach Brandon Truter was satisfied with his team’s victory at the second annual Eastern Cape Pre-season Tournament in Mthatha on Sunday.

They edged Motsepe Foundation Championship side Highbury FC 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a tense 1-1 draw.

Truter joined the Chilli Boys with one game remaining in their Betway Premiership fixture last season.

He said that after his players’ outstanding performance at the weekend, he would have a difficult time selecting his starting 11 for the opening Betway Premiership game against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys made it to the final after beating Bush Bucks 3-1 in the semifinals.

“With Stanley Nwabali in goal, one of Africa’s best, I knew he’d make a save to help us win,” Truter said.

“This was a good tournament. I’m surprised by the guys’ output and the structure over which we had complete control.

“I mean, even the goal came from nowhere in a sense; we were focused on the substitution, they put the goal in the box, and we conceded from there.

“But other than that, the game was controlled; it was mature, the same as their early game as well.

“So it gives me a headache going into next week.

“I think everybody really performed and showed up in this tournament. It was a good tournament.

“Kanu [Vusumuzi Vilakazi] is a good coach. He assembled a good team; they gave us a run for our money, so I am confident that they will perform well in the league.”

Despite the loss, Highbury’s newly appointed coach also praised his team’s effort.

“I am very proud of the boys’ performance, they worked very hard, to be honest,” Vilakazi said.

“We played five games in this tournament and did not lose a game in 90 minutes, we only lost on penalties in the decider.

“Playing against a side or level that is above us, but to show this performance encourages us going forward that at least there is hope for Highbury in terms of competing in the league this season.”

Betway Premiership opening day fixtures:

Saturday: Orlando Pirates vs Milford, Orlando Stadium (3.30pm); Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu, Danie Craven Stadium (3.30pm); Golden Arrows vs Chippa United, King Zwelithini Stadium (3.30pm); Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (6pm); Sekhukhune United vs Durban City, Peter Mokaba Stadium (6pm); Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs, Mbombela Stadium (8.15pm).

Sunday: Richards Bay vs Polokwane City, Richards Bay (3.30pm); Siwelele vs TS Galaxy, Dr Molemela Stadium (6pm).

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