Cheetahs will go for kill against Stormers XXIII, says Steyn

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Wing Michael Annies started from the bench for the Cheetahs when they were beaten by Griquas last week

A feast of sparkling running rugby is expected when a resurgent Stormers XXIII host the Cheetahs in a Carling Currie Cup First Division clash in Athlone on Sunday.

After running in five tries during a 36-28 win over a Sharks XV at the Cape Town Stadium last week, the Stormers are keen to deliver another strong display against the third-placed Cheetahs.

The Free Staters, after starting their campaign with two wins, tasted defeat for the first time last week when they were beaten by Griquas in Kimberley.

Cheetahs head coach Frans Steyn said he took positives out of the loss against Griquas and his team would continue to maintain an attacking mindset in their remaining matches.

“I’m very proud of the Cheetahs, although there were many mistakes and there are many things we need to work on now after the Griquas loss,” he said.

“Where we are as a team today and where we were a year ago is a huge difference, and I’m looking forward to seeing where we can go as a team.”

Steyn defended his team’s decision to kick for the corner instead of opting for a shot at goal when the Cheetahs trailed by three points late in the contest.

“We will always go for the win, and that is how we grew up,” he said.

“That’s how we play in the Free State.”

“I’m really looking forward to seeing where this team can go if we get more time together.

“I’m excited for the rest of the Currie Cup, and I can’t wait for the Stormers on Sunday.”

Stormers XXIII coach Tom Dawson-Squibb praised his team’s energy and the inspired captaincy of Stefan Ungerer after his team beat the Sharks XV.

After slumping to a heavy 41-3 loss against the Boland Kavaliers, the Stormers bounced back in style with a five-try bonus-point win at the Cape Town Stadium.

The win has given the Stormers vital momentum ahead of their clash against the Cheetahs.

The in-form Lions are the new leaders on the Currie Cup Premier Division log after the two top teams after the second round, the Cheetahs and Boland Kavaliers, both lost their first games last week.

The Lions proved too strong for the struggling Vodacom Bulls XV, powering to a 42-19 victory.

After three rounds, the Lions occupy top spot on the log with 12 points, one ahead of Griquas, who are level on log points with the Cheetahs, but the holders have a superior points’ differential.

The Pumas claimed their first victory of the season with a hard-fought 20-15 win over the Boland Kavaliers in Wellington, ending the hosts’ unbeaten home run stretching back to last year with Nevaldo Fleurs contributing 15 of the visitors’ points.

Log (all teams have played three matches): Lions 12, Griquas 11, Cheetahs 11, Boland Kavaliers 10, Stormers XXXII 9, Pumas 7, Sharks XV 6, Bulls XV 1.

Fixtures: Saturday: Griquas v Lions, Bulls XV v Pumas, Sharks XV v Boland Kavaliers. Sunday: Stormers XXIII v Cheetahs.

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