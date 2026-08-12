Chippa’s Imraan Jones aiming for unforgettable debut PSL season

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Imraan Jones puts in some hard work during a Chippa United training session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Chippa United’s latest signing, Imraan Jones, aims to become an unstoppable force for the Chilli Boys in his debut season in the Betway Premiership.

The energetic fullback was one of eight fresh faces unveiled by the Eastern Cape side, sparking excitement ahead of the new season.

Jones spent four seasons with Highbury FC before signing his first PSL contract with the Chilli Boys.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Cape Town, was one of the players behind the Yellow Nation’s promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Chippa head coach Brandon Truter spotted the talented youngster and invited him to join his team in the new season.

“When the coach was appointed last season at the end of their last game against Kaizer Chiefs, in the off-season he called me and said he was very much interested in signing [me],” Jones said.

“So, I said I was also very much interested in working with him and excited to take this new journey, as this [would] be my first PSL contract.

“I am very happy that I have managed to break into the PSL.

“I am grateful to the man above for blessing me with this opportunity because there are many other players around the country, but the coach was very much interested in having me here.”

Jones made his PSL debut against Golden Arrows at the beginning of August. The Chilli Boys played to a goalless draw.

“It was a bit of mixed emotions playing my first PSL match,” Jones said.

“Before the game I was nervous, but I spoke to myself and motivated myself and told myself these are reasons why I am here.

“So, I needed to tell myself, my family, my wife, the chairman and the coach why they made this decision to sign me.

“I was very grateful to have made my debut for the club in the first game of the season.”

Asked what Chippa fans could expect from him, Jones said: “The fans can expect a very hardworking fullback that is committed and dedicated to winning games.”

This week’s fixtures:

Wednesday: AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates, Kings Park; Durban City vs Golden Arrows, Chatsworth Stadium; Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United, FNB Stadium; Milford FC vs Siwelele, Richards Bay Stadium

Friday: Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants, Athlone Stadium

Saturday: AmaZulu vs Siwelele, Kings Park (3pm); Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium (3pm); Sekhukhune United vs Polokwane City, Seshego Stadium (5.30pm); Durban City vs Richards Bay, Chatsworth Stadium (8pm); Milford FC vs Kruger United, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (8pm)

Sunday: Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates, Kings Park (3pm); Galaxy vs Golden Arrows, Mbombela Stadium (5.30pm)

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