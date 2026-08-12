Currie Cup rugby format needs major overhaul, says Steyn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn wants to see an overhaul of SA’s Currie Cup Premier Division which he says is not fit for purpose

The Carling Currie Cup Premier Division has been marginalised and requires a major overhaul to make it more relevant in SA rugby, Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn says.

The former Springbok says the Currie Cup’s single round-robin format before semi-finals does little to develop players or provide sufficient game time.

His views are shared by EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee, who says the off-season is too long for teams who play in the Currie Cup First Division.

Coetzee has thrown his weight behind game-changing moves to revamp SA’s domestic rugby structures by ditching the SA Cup and replacing it with a 14-team Currie Cup Premier Division.

The Cheetahs are joint leaders at the top of the Premier Division log after they beat a Stormers XXIII 31-26 to remain in contention for a playoff berth.

“There’s a lot of talent. We need a competition that goes throughout the year and the young guys need to play,” Steyn said.

“If there’s just seven games a year, how are they going to get better?

“I think the Currie Cup should be a lot more games. It should be widely broadcast.

“There’s a chance for the Currie Cup to be a massive competition.

“For me, it feels like we’re just shoving it to the side and just sitting on it, and we’re scared of if we open up that beast, what it can become for South Africa.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee (The Herald)

“Each union can be massive for SA rugby, but I don’t think we get treated as that.

“Everybody says Griquas and the Boland Cavaliers are small unions. We’re in the same boat.

“Our budget is not R75-million. Our budget is the same as Griquas.

“If we can be a place where U20s come to play more rugby and then move on, it’s fine.

“We’re working hard on that; we still have a lot to do, and time’s going to run out one day.

“I’m not so focused on winning the Currie Cup; there are other things we need to fix, and if that’s fine, the Currie Cup will follow.

“There are people who still care deeply about the Currie Cup and with private equity coming into rugby, there’s an opportunity.

“Put proper prize money on the Currie Cup and make the big unions play their strongest sides to compete for something like R10m.

“Then the competition will grow again.

“Look at France. Their rugby unions generate some of the biggest revenues in the world.

“If you watch their first division, second division or even club rugby, the stadiums are full, the supporters pitch up, and the television money is enormous.”

Some unions are not happy with the current structure where only the top four teams in the SA Cup qualify for the Currie Cup Premier Division to play alongside the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers.

Unions competing in the Premier Division receive a whopping R6.3m more from SA Rugby than those in the First Division, while at the same time also reaping higher income from improved broadcast exposure and sponsorship opportunities.

“One of the big negatives about playing in the First Division is the long gap between seasons,” Coetzee said.

“After the Currie Cup First Division season ends in July, the players are on the sidelines until the SA Cup kicks off in March.

“I hope to move to a 14-team Currie Cup in 2027 or 2028.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald