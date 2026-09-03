Pumas can go all the way in Currie Cup, says Stonehouse

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Clinton Swart kicks a penalty for the Pumas during their Currie Cup Premier Division match against the Cheetahs at Mbombela Stadium last week

A barnstorming 52-26 win over the Cheetahs in their final league outing has offered further proof that the Pumas have got what it takes to be crowned Carling Currie Cup Premier Division champions, coach Jimmy Stonehouse says.

The impressive victory in Mbombela in front of their home fans enabled the Pumas to end third on the log and set up a semi-final rematch against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Sunday (kickoff 3.30pm).

In Sunday’s other semifinal, Griquas face the Lions in Kimberley (kickoff 1pm).

A delighted Stonehouse praised his players for bouncing back after a 38-14 defeat against Griquas in their previous outing.

“The players really went out there and made the most of the opportunity,” he said.

“I’m very proud of the way the guys played.

“Our goal is to win the Currie Cup, and we are confident that we can do it.

“The players who came in for injured players performed excellently.

“Flank André Goedhals was incredible; he used the opportunity he got.

“The same goes for replacement hooker Gustav du Rand, and flyhalf Clinton Swart was also incredibly good.

“The players really performed well on the training field last week, and I think in the coming week it is going to be even better.

Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse (STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES)

“There were so many players who performed well in the training sessions and put their hands up to be selected.”

Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn says he is expecting a physical battle against the Pumas.

“I think we disappointed ourselves last weekend,” he said.

“There were some harsh words said on Monday and Tuesday. That’s not our standard. We’re never going into a game to save ourselves for the playoffs.

“They just ran over us. It was like old Blue Bulls rugby, one big guy comes around the corner, then another, and you have to man up and defend your line.”

Cheetahs skipper Neels Volschenk said his team was ready to bounce back on Sunday.

“Our egos took a knock. It’s one thing to lose, but the way we lost the game, that’s what hurts the most,” he said.

“We need to man up and front up and go from there.

“The Cheetahs need to be a lot better than we were the previous weekend, because I know the Pumas are also going to be better than they were against us.

“It’s a semifinal, and the fact that it’s here makes a huge difference. We’re ready.

“A lot of guys are from Bloemfontein. To have it here, at home, is definitely special.”

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