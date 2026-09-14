Australia series next big step for confident Proteas

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Stand-in Proteas skipper Bjorn Fortuin aims to carry his Namibia form and confidence into the Proteas’ ODI series against Australia later in September

Bjorn Fortuin believes the Proteas can carry valuable confidence from their dominant white-ball tour of Namibia into a far sterner examination against Australia later in September.

Fortuin, who captained the Proteas throughout the T20 and ODI assignments in Namibia, finished the tour on a high after producing a man-of-the-match performance in Sunday’s series-clinching ODI victory.

The left-arm spinner admitted he needed a reminder from coach Shukri Conrad to sharpen up during his spell, but was pleased with the form and confidence he had built ahead of the three-match ODI series against six-time world champions Australia.

“It’s nice to have some form and some confidence going into a big series.

“It’s nice to have things to work on, and I felt like I made some improvements on that, so that’s another positive,” Fortuin said.

The Namibia series was an opportunity for Conrad to assess his squad depth, with a number of fringe players given extended opportunities while several senior campaigners were rested.

Five members of that group will now continue with the Proteas into the Australia series, with Fortuin joined by Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka and Duan Jansen.

Jansen is the most notable beneficiary after making his ODI debut in Namibia and strengthening his case with a four-wicket haul in the second match.

He was subsequently called into the Australia squad as a replacement for the injured Ottneil Baartman.

Jordan Hermann, who smashed 150 on ODI debut, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius also made strong impressions in the T20 Internationals, while Fortuin, Maphaka, Bosch and De Zorzi gave the selectors plenty to consider as the Proteas build towards the 2027 World Cup.

For Fortuin, one of the biggest positives was seeing the younger players pushed outside their comfort zones.

“We’ve got a lot of young bowlers here bowling in unfamiliar conditions, bowling at batters that play these conditions well, and the same can be said for our batters,” he said.

“Having them step outside their comfort zone, thinking outside the box and applying a new layer to their game was the most pleasing thing to see, how well they adapted to game situations, game pressure, international standards.”

The Namibia group will now make way for a much more experienced Proteas outfit as Temba Bavuma returns to captain the side.

Aiden Markram, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj are among the established players returning after being rested from the 3-0 series whitewash of Namibia.

Gerald Coetzee also returns to the ODI setup after last featuring in the format at the 2023 World Cup in India, adding another layer to the Proteas pace attack.

The Proteas face Australia in Durban on September 24, in Johannesburg three days later and in Potchefstroom on September 30, with the series forming an important part of their preparations for next the 2027 World Cup.

It is also the beginning of a demanding home summer for SA, with the Australians returning for a three-Test red-ball tour in October before Bangladesh and England also arrive for further multi-format assignments.

The ODI squad to face Australia: Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, and Tristan Stubbs.

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