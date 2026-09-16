Warriors face pivotal Titans test

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The Dafabet Warriors’ cricket clash with the Titans at the Nelson Mandela University Oval, starting on Thursday, could prove pivotal in the first-class competition picture, with the third round not scheduled until November 19.

The Warriors will face the Titans on the back of a frustrating draw against Western Province at Newlands, where time was lost to rain and bad light as the match drifted towards a draw.

For head coach Robin Peterson, however, there were enough positives in the opening round to provide a platform as they prepare for a Titans side fresh from an innings victory over the Dolphins.

“Yeah, of course, we want to keep building on this,” Peterson said.

“It’s not about where we finish right now, because the aim is to get consistent performances throughout the season.”

Peterson highlighted contributions with both bat and ball in the WP match, although the lost day limited their options.

“We had some contributions with both bat and ball in that first session, and then obviously after losing most of Saturday, we didn’t really have much luck given how conditions had changed.”

The Warriors made 347 in their first innings, with Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya and Patrick Kruger all making half-centuries, before dismissing WP for 143.

They declared their second innings at 96/4 on the final morning, setting the hosts 301, but WP reached 145/1 to secure the draw.

Peterson was encouraged by the batting effort, particularly the lower-order contributions, but identified a target as the season progressed.

“Yeah, so you know, the one thing we want to do is get 100. We didn’t get 100 this weekend.

“And it is something we want to do more often this season.”

The Titans present a tough challenge, with Peterson wary of the depth in their squad but insisting his Warriors must remain focused on their own execution.

“They’ve got a lot of players on their books.

“So they don’t rely on just a handful of players, nor are they too badly affected by Proteas call-ups, because they have players who can step in and fill the void.”

He believes conditions at the coast could play a role.

“Yes, they’ve got a lot of match winners, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how many match winners you have.

“You have got to back your skill on the day and play the conditions better than your opposition, otherwise you can find yourself on the back foot.”

Peterson sees the Warriors’ ability to make decisions without constant intervention as an encouraging sign.

“They’re getting older. I mean, some of the players have been here for four years now.

“They’re 22 years old now, they can make decisions [independently] and, you know, we’ll find a way, whatever the decision.”

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