Miane Smit’s maiden ton powers Proteas

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Promoted to the top of the order, batter Miane Smit was the star of the show after striking a maiden T20I century to power the Proteas Women to an 80-run victory over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Thursday.

The right-hander smashed 102 off 59 balls, finding the ropes on 15 occasions while also launching a single six to anchor a remarkable late-innings surge that helped SA post 205/4 after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

The victory gave the Proteas an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series, with Zimbabwe managing just 125/5 after 20 overs in their pursuit of the 206-run winning target.

The 20-year-old Smit laid the foundation alongside Anneke Bosch, putting on 74 for the opening wicket before Bosch fell for 33 off 24 balls, including seven fours, with the score on 74 in the ninth over.

Annerie Dercksen then joined Smit and they added 62 for the second wicket, with Dercksen clubbing 33 off 16 balls, including four fours and a six.

Their stand helped SA reach 100 in 11.2 overs and 150 in 15.5 overs.

Smit brought up her half-century from 37 balls, having struck six fours and a six, before accelerating to reach her three figures from just 58 deliveries.

Kayla Reyneke added 18 off 12 in a 32-run third-wicket stand with Smit, while Nondumiso Shangase contributed an unbeaten 10 as the Proteas surged through the closing overs.

Smit was run out for 102 from the final ball of the 19th over, with SA breaching 200 in the final over.

Zimbabwe’s chase never gained momentum, with Nyasha Gwanzura the first to fall for five, caught by Bosch off Eliz-Mari Marx with the score on nine.

Lorraine Pemhiwa was next, bowled by Caitlin Wyngaard for eight to leave the hosts on 27/2 in the sixth over.

At 51/3, shortly after the halfway mark, Kelis Ndhlovu then fell for 16 off 24, caught by Marx off Luyanda Nzuza as the home side struggled to find the boundary regularly.

Beloved Biza and captain Josephine Nkomo added 36 for the fourth wicket — Zimbabwe’s biggest partnership — before Biza was run out for 32 off 33, including five fours, and the score on 87/4 in the 17th over.

Nkomo remained unbeaten on 26 off 27, while Michelle Mavunga provided some late impetus with 25 off 13, including two fours and a six, before being bowled by Wyngaard in the final over.

Wyngaard finished with 2/15 from 2.6 overs, while Marx and Nzuza claimed one wicket apiece.

Dercksen was particularly economical, conceding just 11 runs from her three overs.

Gwanzura and Francisca Chipare were Zimbabwe’s leading wicket-takers, claiming one wicket each, while Loryn Phiri also finished with 1/29 from three overs.

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