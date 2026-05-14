Action-packed racing expected at Aldo Scribante Raceway

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Rudolf de Vos will be in action in his brutal Chevrolet Firenza Can Am at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.

The roar of race engines, the smell of burning rubber and wheel-to-wheel battles are set to ignite Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday when the Algoa Motorsport Club hosts the third round of its club and regional championship season.

With a packed race programme featuring some of the region’s top drivers and riders, motorsport fans can expect a thrilling day of high-speed entertainment from start to finish.

Adding even more excitement to the event is the inclusion of the Northern Regions Lotus Challenge SA Championship, which arrives in the Eastern Cape for its fourth round.

The Lotus Challenge has produced some spectacular racing this season, and Saturday promises more of the same. Leading Class B is experienced campaigner Mackie Adlem, with David Jermy and Jeff Gable eager to close the gap in the championship standings.

In Class L, Nick Hodgson currently heads the field ahead of Sean Hepburn and Wesley Maxwell in what has become one of the most competitive categories in the series.

One of the major highlights of the day will be the appearance of two classic Chevrolet Can-Am machines in the Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge category for historic, classic and retro cars

Local motorsport supporters will also have plenty to cheer about as talented DD2 kart racer Pieter van Heerden continues his impressive transition into the championship. Van Heerden made an immediate impact at Redstar Raceway near Delmas in Mpumalanga by claiming overall victory and earning Driver of the Day honours, making him one of the drivers to watch this weekend.

Motorcycle racing fans are in for a treat as the newly launched Speed Demons initiative brings the one-class Suzuki GSX-8R Cup series to Scribante for the first time. The initiative was created to make motorcycle racing more affordable and accessible while delivering close and competitive racing.

Local schoolboy rider Dylan Grobler will make his debut in the series and is expected to enjoy strong local support as he takes on some of the country’s top two-wheel specialists.

One of the major highlights of the day will be the appearance of two classic Chevrolet Can-Am machines in the Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge category for historic, classic and retro cars.

Humansdorp businessman Rudolf de Vos will go head-to-head with Matthew Gudmanz in a battle expected to shake the circuit with the V8 power and aggressive styling that made the Can-Ams iconic in South African motorsport history.

With the championship fight heating up, every point on offer this weekend could prove crucial

The Gudmanz Racing team will also field Darron Gudmanz in the fiercely contested Modified Saloon class in his Nissan GTR R32.

Championship leader Ian Riddle and his VW SuperPolo will have several rivals to contend with, as Deon Neethling’s Audi S4 sits just three points behind in the standings.

With the championship fight heating up, every point on offer this weekend could prove crucial.

Warm-up and qualifying sessions begin at 8am, with racing scheduled to get under way at 10am.

The opening race will feature the NR Lotus Challenge, followed by EP Regional Saloons, AMSC Motorcycles, Coastal Challenge (historics, classics and retro) and Street and Fine Cars.

All categories will compete in three heats throughout the day, with the final race expected to conclude at approximately 4.30pm

Upcoming events in May

May 15: Porsche display, EP Veteran Car Club;

Porsche display, EP Veteran Car Club; May 16: Regional Circuit Racing Round 3, Aldo Scribante Raceway;

Regional Circuit Racing Round 3, Aldo Scribante Raceway; May 17: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride at Valley Road Motorcycles;

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride at Valley Road Motorcycles; May 23: Karting at Algoa Kart Club in Victoria Drive;

Karting at Algoa Kart Club in Victoria Drive; May 30: Dirt oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road; and

Dirt oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road; and May 31: American Show Day, EP Veteran Car Club.

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