Hlumelo Gingxana sets sights on IBO All-Africa Championship

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Hlumelo Gingxana of KuGompo City is brimming with belief that Saturday will see him crowned as the new IBO All-Africa lightweight champion.

Gingxana will be up against Knysna’s Mbuyiseli Ndukwana for the vacant title, with the clash forming part of the Zibondiwe Ziyabila eGqeberha triple-header, brought to life by Zantsi’s Showtime Productions, the MBDA and NMBM at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Other fight headliners will see:

Razell Mohamed of Gqeberha defend her South African female junior heavyweight title against Rita Mrwebi of Gauteng; and

Walmer-born professional female boxer Nozipho Bell facing Zimbabwean Chiedza Homakoma for the vacant WBF intercontinental junior welterweight championship.

Earlier this year Gingxana, 25, made local sports history by becoming the first-ever provincial boxing champion from Braelyn in KuGompo City. He captured the vacant Eastern Cape Lightweight title on February 7 at the Thobi Kula Indoor Centre in Komani, stopping opponent Aphiwe Magobiyane via a second-round TKO.

With this win behind him, he now has set his sights on the IBO All-Africa lightweight championship.

“People can look forward to fireworks on Saturday,” Gingxana said. “I am confident that I will be returning to KuGompo City with the title.

This fight means so much to me; we’re not just looking at the title here. After winning the fight, I’ll be able to enter the international space — Hlumelo Gingxana

“I’d like to thank NMB Stadium, MBDA, NMBM and Showtime Production’s Mbali Zantsi for the opportunity. This is a big fight and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity. I’m also grateful to everyone who helped make this event possible.

“I must make it a point that I deliver on Saturday so that they can see what they have done for us boxers is not in vain.”

Gingxana, who is coached and managed by Lonki Witbooi, said they have worked hard in training.

“I am fully prepared for this fight. We are prepared to take over the title and become the new IBO All-African lightweight champion.

“Mbuyiseli Ndukwana is a Western Cape champion and the top-ranked player in South Africa, while I am currently ranked third. In 2022 I defeated him by unanimous point decision in a four-round fight.

“This fight means so much to me; we’re not just looking at the title here. After winning the fight, I’ll be able to enter the international space. We are taking this fight very seriously because it will open up many opportunities for me.”

Other bouts include:

Siyamnekela Gqubule vs Lelethu Bolo (both from Gqeberha) in a mini-flyweight contest;

Lubabalo Soga (Kareiga) vs Siphosethu Madasi (Makhanda) — junior bantamweight;

Sibusiso Moyakhe (Gqeberha) vs Siphesihle Mpohlweni (Makhanda) — bantamweight;

Libona Rali (Gqeberha) vs Ziviwe Ntobongwana (KuGompo City); and

Yibanathi Magwa vs Milani George (both from Gqeberha) — mini-flyweight.

Tickets are available at Webtickets outlets, including Boxer, BP and Pick n Pay, as well as at the NMB Stadium ticket office, at R100 for adults and R50 for children under 12.

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