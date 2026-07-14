Madibaz road race puts best foot forward with new sponsor

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The Bestmed Madibaz 21.1km, which also includes 10km and 5km races, will take place on July 25 at Mandela University’s South Campus. Picture:

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One of South African sport’s biggest corporate backers is partnering with Mandela University’s athletics programme to elevate its status as a seat of running excellence and inclusivity.

Bestmed Medical Scheme recently announced a 12-month deal with Madibaz Athletics Club.

The club’s flagship half-marathon is the university’s first major event that will take place under the sponsor’s banner.

The Bestmed Madibaz 21.1km, which takes place from the university’s South Campus on July 25, incorporates 10km and 5km races.

A total of 1,700 runners entered the 2025 edition across the three distances.

The addition of the 5km race last year to create a platform for junior and inexperienced athletes to get started in the sport was a major milestone.

Bestmed sponsorship and CSI specialist Karen Pienaar said the lifestyle alignment between the company and university made the partnership a natural fit.

“By encouraging participation in events like the half-marathon, we hope to inspire people to make physical activity part of their wellness journey,” she said.

“Supporting Madibaz Athletics allows us to reach young people, families and the wider Eastern Cape community with that message.”

Pienaar added universities played a crucial role in shaping future leaders and that sport taught valuable life skills — like discipline, teamwork and resilience — in this regard.

Athletics manager Bernard Petersen said the partnership was an opportunity to strengthen the development of the sport at the Bay institution.

“Staging quality athletics events requires extensive planning, resources and financial support. This ensures we can continue creating platforms where athletes at all levels can thrive.”

Petersen said the ultimate goal was to deliver high-quality races, attract greater participation and, in doing so, build a long-term relationship with Bestmed.

Madibaz director of sport Vuyo Bongela emphasised that the collaboration went beyond financial support and that it reflected a shared commitment to health, wellbeing and performance.

The first 100 online entries for the 21.1km and 10km will receive a free T-shirt, while the first 2,000 finishers are guaranteed a race medal.

The feature and 10km events start at 7am, while the 5km gets under way at 7.30am.

Cut-off times for the respective races are at: 10.30am (21.1km); 8.40am (10km); and 9.30am (5km).

Entries cost: R180 for the 21.1km; R120 for the 10km; and R50 for the 5km.

All athletes — except those taking part in the 5km — who are not affiliated to a club are required to pay R50 for a temporary licence. — Full Stop Communications

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