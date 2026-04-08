‘It was perfect’: Orbit coach Pogiso Makhoye wants to return to NMB Stadium

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Orbit College’s head coach Pogiso Makhoye enjoyed the experience of playing at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and says he wants to return.

The NMB Stadium came to the Betway Premiership side’s rescue for their league match against Kaizer Chiefs, which they lost 3-1 on Monday.

Olympia Park in Rustenburg was declared unfit, posing security and compliance risks due to its dilapidated state. Furthermore, the Royal Bafokeng Stadium is undergoing maintenance and renovations and has been ruled out as a venue.

“Playing at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was marvellous,” Makhoye said. “We enjoyed ourselves. I think even the score of 3-1 is deserving but we came here and we competed. It feels like we are home — home away from home — and we enjoyed ourselves. We enjoyed the pitch, it was perfect,” he said.

When asked if he would come back, the coach replied: “Why not? This is one of our three alternative venues. If we can’t host at the Olympia Park, this stadium is available, so I’d definitely come back.”

We need to press a panic button when we lose games against Marumo Gallants and Magesi FC ... But for now we know these are challenges we have and everybody in the squad knows it’s not going to be easy. — Pogiso Makhoye, Orbit College coach

Of their seven remaining league games, three are home matches. Orbit will host Golden Arrows and AmaZulu before concluding their PSL league campaign against Orlando Pirates at home.

On Sunday Orbit plays away to Marumo Gallants in a relegation battle. The Mswenko Boys are determined to fight for another season in the PSL, despite sitting 15th on the log and facing relegation.

“We are in the relegation zone, but we still have seven more games to play. Some of the teams are at the bottom, we still have to play them,” the coach said.

“So we need to press a panic button when we lose games against Marumo Gallants and Magesi FC, who are below. But for now we know these are challenges we have, and everybody in the squad knows it’s not going to be easy.

“So we must fight and unite as a team. If we can maintain the performance we showed against Chiefs in the first half, I believe we will survive.”

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