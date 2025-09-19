Groundbreaking energy project near Kariega combines wind, solar and battery storage

SA’s first major renewable energy project to integrate wind, solar and battery storage is nearing completion near Kariega and is set to supply enough electricity to power 120,000 households daily for the next 20 years.
It has been hailed as a model for the country’s energy future and is expected to be completed in the upcoming weeks.
The Umoyilanga-Dassiesridge Project will supply 75MW of power between 5am and 9.30pm.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile and public works minister Dean Macpherson visited the project on Thursday, where 14 wind turbines have been installed, with a battery storage facility that will ensure electricity is always available.
McPherson said this milestone demonstrated what could be achieved when the government, private sector and development finance institutions worked together to secure SA’s energy and infrastructure needs.
“And in doing so, supporting our national objective of growing the economy and creating jobs,” he said.
“Reliable energy is the very foundation for economic growth, and projects like this show what can be done to meet our energy needs in a sustainable, innovative and job-intensive way.”
Macpherson said the Umoyilanga construction site was a symbol of what a modern and capable state could deliver when it leveraged public-private partnerships.
“This project is one of the most exciting developments in our energy mix because it represents the time in SA where wind, solar and battery storage are being combined at this scale to deliver energy.
“This project also represents a significant economic boost in the Eastern Cape, with more than 800 jobs created during the construction phase alone, with more than 40% of capital expenditure committed to local content benefiting local suppliers.
“Over its lifetime, 1% of project revenue will be dedicated to local socioeconomic development initiatives, and that is a real future model.
“This is exactly the kind of projects we need from an infrastructure perspective, those that will put the lights on and keep our people employed.
“You will see first-hand how advanced battery storage and technology allow this project to shift from just energy when the wind blows, ensuring that there is a base load for battery storage.”
The visit to the project formed part of a two-day public works minister and MECs (MinMEC) meeting that took place at the East Cape Training College.
Delivering the keynote address, Mashatile said it was remarkable to witness the energy generation initiative.
“These projects, which include solar farms, battery energy storage systems, wind energy facilities, and the construction of a main transmission substation for the national utility, are playing a crucial role in the unbundling and modernisation of SA’s energy transmission,” Mashatile said.
“The development of critical infrastructure, including energy, transportation, water and telecommunication, is undeniably crucial to economic growth.
“It increases output while decreasing expenditure and broadens market access.
“More importantly, it promotes prosperity by providing basic services, reducing poverty, attracting investment, and linking areas, all of which contribute to long-term growth and a higher standard of living for citizens.”
Mashatile said Infrastructure SA recently released the second edition of the Construction Book 2024/2025, which listed about 250 construction projects with an estimated value of more than R238bn.
“This is a clear demonstration of our collective commitment to stimulate our economy, to create the much-needed employment opportunities and improve the standard of living for our people.
“The government has committed to spending more than R1-trillion over the next three years by improving public infrastructure throughout the country.
“Together we should continue to upgrade and construct public infrastructure such as water supply, energy, schools and health clinics, to improve the living standards and to restore the dignity of the people and foster national unity.”
