Muizenberg’s rainbow beach huts to be dismantled – but are set for bright return

For decades, the brightly-coloured huts at Muizenberg Beach have stood as one of Cape Town’s most recognisable seaside landmarks, drawing tourists and photographers from across the world.

However, the eye-catching beachfront structures will soon be dismantled as part of the city’s refurbishment of the Muizenberg shoreline, located about 26km from the centre of Cape Town.

The iconic Muizenberg Beach huts, also known as beach boxes, have long provided a space for beachgoers to change into swimsuits and wetsuits before heading into the ocean. Their bright rainbow colours have also made them one of the most photographed attractions in the city.

According to the city, contractors will begin dismantling the four huts on the western side of the beachfront next week. The huts on the eastern side are expected to be removed by mid-year as construction progresses.

Siyasanga Mavi, 36, said she regularly visited Muizenberg for its warm waters and the iconic huts.

“Obviously, I also come to take pictures by the colourful huts for my socials. I am excited that they are getting a much-needed facelift as I believe they are one of the tourist attractions in Cape Town,” she said.

The huts are frequently listed among the top attractions to visit in Cape Town and have become a symbol of the coastal suburb.

Their history dates back to the early 1900s, when they were known as bathing machines, cart-like wooden structures that were wheeled down to the water’s edge. These allowed women to change into their modest chin-to-ankle bathing outfits before entering the sea.

Over the years, however, some of the huts fell into disrepair. There were also concerns raised by residents about safety, with reports that some of the structures were being misused and occasionally used by criminals to target beachgoers.

Improved quality, increased durability

The threat of losing the historic huts previously sparked a strong reaction from residents, with the Muizenberg community launching a petition to preserve them.

In 2020 the Beach Hut Trust was established through a collaboration between residents, local businesses and city representatives to help safeguard the landmark.

Eddie Andrews, deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, said the broader refurbishment of the Muizenberg beachfront includes replacing ageing seawalls and upgrading public amenities.

“The eight removed huts will be replaced with eight new huts of improved quality for increased durability, while following the historic design and pattern arrangement as part of the upgrade project,” he said.

Andrews explained that the huts need to be removed from their current location because the upgraded promenade will be positioned further inland, with a setback of about two metres.

“The setback is needed in response to the impact of climate change, including rising sea levels and storms, and also to ensure the new seawall does not reduce the width of the beach,” he said.

The city added that fencing on the western side of the beachfront will be removed, and the beach area there is expected to reopen to the public by the end of July.

What to expect in the coming weeks

Construction work will continue to progress along the beachfront, including the installation of precast concrete units that will form the stepped revetment and promenade walkway as work moves towards the eastern side.

Concrete work is also continuing along the western parking section of the seawall, while underground services, including water and sewer connections, are being installed for new ablution facilities.

Despite their temporary removal, the beloved huts, which were last restored to their bright colours in 2023, are expected to return once the upgrade is completed, ensuring that Muizenberg’s most photographed landmark remains part of the beachfront for years to come.

