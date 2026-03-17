Maintenance fitter wins right to R3.2m payout after 13-year legal fight with Rainbow Chicken

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The dispute, which grew from a simple employment case involving a worker earning about R20,000 per month into a lengthy legal battle resulting in a multimillion-rand award, ended for Etienne Jordaan on Friday when the Cape Town Labour Court granted him an award of almost R3.2m plus interest and costs.

A maintenance fitter who spent more than a decade fighting his employer in court has won the right to enforce a multimillion-rand award against food giant Rainbow Chicken, after the Labour Court ruled that further delays would cause him severe financial harm.

The dispute, which grew from a simple employment case involving a worker earning about R20,000 per month into a lengthy legal battle resulting in a multimillion-rand award, ended for Etienne Jordaan on Friday when the Cape Town Labour Court granted him an award of almost R3.2m plus interest and costs.

Acting judge Coen de Kock ordered that former employee Jordaan may execute on the amount previously awarded to him, despite Rainbow Chicken’ ongoing efforts to appeal the decision.

The ruling allows Jordaan to move ahead with collecting the money while the company’s petition to the Labour Appeal Court is still pending.

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