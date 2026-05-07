Floods batter Bay industry hubs as businesses battle disruptions

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Chaos unfolded across Nelson Mandela Bay and much of the Eastern Cape as violent storms hit. Picture: THE HERALD

While most factories across Nelson Mandela Bay managed to keep production lines running through the damaging weather, the floods left a trail of destruction across several industrial hubs.

Businesses in the Baakens Valley were among the hardest hit by the flooding, with companies in Neave, Korsten and North End also suffering significant damage and disruptions.

Deal Party has been severely affected by road closures.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen on Thursday.

“Ongoing flooding and inclement weather continued to disrupt the operations of businesses around the metro for a second day in a row,” she said.

Higher-than-normal absenteeism levels were reported across the board, while most businesses allowed staff to work remotely where possible.

“The chamber is working with Gift of the Givers to provide critical assistance to communities affected by the inclement weather, and its offices are serving as a drop-off point for supplies.

“Required items include water, non-perishable food, toiletries, nappies, bedding and clothing,” she said.

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