Gqeberha woman devastated by theft of beloved teddy bear

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Penelope the teddy bear, stolen during a vehicle break-in on June 2 in Richmond Hill, Gqeberha, holds deep sentimental value for owner Kit Hemlocke-Koen, who is appealing for its safe return.

A Gqeberha resident is appealing for the return of a stolen teddy bear that she says plays a vital role in her daily life.

Kit Hemlocke-Koen of Richmond Hill was devastated after her beloved Build-A-Bear teddy, Penelope, was taken during a car break-in last week.

Several valuables were stolen, but none was as significant as the well-worn companion she describes as “family” and a crucial source of comfort and stability.

Hemlocke-Koen, who describes herself a neurodivergent person, said thieves broke into her vehicle during the early hours of Tuesday June 2.

She and her roommate arrived home from work between 11pm and midnight on Monday last week and accidentally left several items in the boot of her car.

Some time between 2.48am and 4.40am, a suspect allegedly forced open the boot lock and stole a number of items, including the bear.

She discovered the break-in later that morning.

“On Tuesday [last week], my day off, I was busy doing chores around the house when I noticed at around 11am that my car boot was standing open.

“Quite a lot had been taken, including birthday gifts from my colleagues, a diaper bag filled with baby items for a friend, my roommate’s wallet and headphones, and a photograph of his late father. Penelope was also gone,” she said.

While the financial loss was significant, Hemlocke-Koen said the disappearance of Penelope had been devastating.

“Penelope is my family. I have my dog, my roommate and Penelope as my support system.

“I first saw a Build-A-Bear bunny when I was six years old, but we could not afford one at the time.

“When I finally got her as a teenager, she became something incredibly important to me.

“She has been a constant source of comfort, especially as a neurodivergent person navigating life,” Hemlocke-Koen said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the nonmedical term neurodivergent describes people whose brain differences affect how their brain works, meaning they have different strengths and challenges from people whose brains don’t have those differences.

After the theft, Hemlocke-Koen and her roommate launched an extensive search for her beloved bear.

They reported the robbery to Atlas Security and the Humewood police and began following leads after one of the stolen items was discovered discarded on the side of the road.

“The hunt has been daunting and emotionally exhausting, but we have been determined.

“We managed to obtain footage that helped establish the timing of the break-in, and several people have assisted us with information.

“Members of the homeless community have also been incredibly helpful and recognised the suspect almost immediately.

“Despite our efforts and a reward being offered, nothing has yet been returned,” she said.

Hemlocke-Koen has appealed to Richmond Hill residents and local businesses for assistance in providing clearer CCTV footage that could assist with an arrest.

“We are hoping residents can help us access CCTV footage from nearby properties and keep an eye out for any of the stolen items, particularly Penelope.

“She may have been dumped in a ditch, gutter or along a roadside. Even the smallest piece of information could make a difference,” she said.

For Hemlocke-Koen, recovering Penelope would mean far more than replacing a lost possession.

“It would mean absolutely everything to me.

“Penelope has been with me through some of the most important and loneliest parts of my life.

“She is not just a teddy bear to me. She is my family, my comfort and my constant.

“Getting her back would feel like coming home,” she said.

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