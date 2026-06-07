R300k paid but R55k still owing on R48k RDP house after 18 years

Labourer Arthur Sodinga bought a small RDP house in 2008 after securing a R48,000 home loan with Standard Bank. But despite repaying almost R300,000 in the past 18 years, as of this week he still owed the bank more than R55,000.
Standard Bank claimed this was due to multiple costs and penalties on the original home loan and that the ballooning costs had been “appropriate and fair”.
But late on Friday, faced with an inquiry by the National Financial Ombud Scheme (NFO) and a story about the debacle in the Sunday Times, the bank said it would write off the remaining balance on Sodinga’s loan.
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