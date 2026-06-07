Walmer Township choir set to soar in Germany

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Masifunde Youth Choir members depart for Germany on Sunday to embark on a two-week concert tour

A group of 20 young singers from Walmer Township set off for Germany early on Sunday morning, marking the start of a major international cultural tour that will see them perform across some of Europe’s leading cities and stages.

The Masifunde Youth Choir is going to Frankfurt as part of a programme that includes performances in Frankfurt, Mainz and Munich, alongside cultural exchange initiatives with German school choirs.

“The opportunity is the result of relationships that Masifunde has built over more than 20 years,” Masifunde managing director Jonas Schumacher said.

“Every year, we welcome young people, volunteers, NGO leaders, students and professionals from Germany and many other countries who come to learn with us and from us.

“For a long time, these exchanges mainly involved international visitors coming to SA.

“Our members regularly host young people from overseas, and we felt it was time to create opportunities in the other direction as well,” Schumacher said.

For many of these singers, it will be their first time on an aeroplane.

Their itinerary includes performing at a charity gala attended by Germany’s first lady, singing on the Zugspitze, Germany’s highest mountain, and taking part in cultural exchange programmes with German school choirs.

Ayabonga Bangeni, 16, said the opportunity had already boosted his confidence as he prepared for his first international journey with the choir.

“There was a time when I was afraid to try new things and didn’t always believe in myself.

“But over the years, I have learnt to be more confident and to trust that I can achieve things that once felt impossible.

“This trip is a big example of that. It will be my first time leaving SA and my first time getting on a plane.

“When I found out I was chosen to be part of the Germany tour, I was so excited,” Ayabonga said.

“I still can’t believe that I will be travelling to another country with my fellow choir members and experiencing things that I have never experienced before.”

Fellow choir member Yolanda Williams, 16, described the moment she was selected for the Germany tour as life-changing.

“I was actually very surprised when I was chosen to be part of the Germany tour. I thought I was simply auditioning for the choir.

“When I found out that I had been selected, I was really excited because I didn’t have much confidence in myself.

“This will be my first time leaving SA, and it will also be my first time travelling on a plane.

“Right now, I feel both anxious and excited. I am proud to be one of the young people representing SA internationally,” she said.

Masifunde after-school programmes head Siba Ngewu said the tour represented a powerful learning and cultural exchange experience for the pupils and communities involved.

“My role on this tour is both logistical and artistic.

“I will be supporting the co-ordination of the group while also performing my own music alongside the choir.

“The exchange goes far beyond music. It is about exposure, connection and growth for our young people.

“I hope they come back seeing the world differently, knowing they are capable of far more than they imagined, and understanding that their talent can travel and speak globally.

“It is also a chance for international audiences to experience the depth of South African youth talent and culture,” she said.

Schumacher said the tour carried a deeply personal full-circle significance for him, linking his first encounter with Walmer Township to the international exchange now coming full circle almost three decades later.

“In 1998, I visited Walmer Township for the first time as a member of my German school choir.

“That experience had a profound impact on me and ultimately inspired me to move to SA, live in Walmer Township for a year, and co-found Masifunde with friends from the township in 2003.”

Masifunde is a nonprofit that empowers youngsters from townships through quality education, skills training and community-driven development.

“Almost 30 years later, I now have the privilege of accompanying a group of young singers from Walmer Township to Germany, where they will perform not only in major cities but also in my hometown alongside an alumni choir from 1998 and my former school’s current choir,” Schumacher said.

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