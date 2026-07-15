Eastern Cape to promote itself as leading investment destination at Durban conference

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The Eastern Cape is ramping up efforts to attract fresh investment and create jobs by showcasing its two Special Economic Zones as globally competitive industrial hubs at an international infrastructure and investment conference in Durban this week.

The two-day conference, themed “Reigniting Industrialisation through World-Class Special Economic Zones”, is hosted by the department of trade, industry and competition, in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.

Under the theme “One Province. Two World-Class SEZs. Unlimited Investment Opportunities,” the Eastern Cape will showcase the strengths of the Coega SEZ and East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ) at the two-day conference taking place at the Durban ICC where the province, plans on highlighting their role in manufacturing, exports, logistics, renewable energy and job creation.

A key focus will be the ELIDZ’s Science and Technology Park, the only one integrated into a South African SEZ, which links research, innovation and advanced manufacturing to support investors.

The province will also market its investment-ready infrastructure, strategic access to African and global markets, and investor-friendly business environment.

Eastern Cape economic development MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said the province is a “plug-and-play” investment destination with world-class infrastructure and industrial land ready for investment.

She said attracting new investment would stimulate economic growth, create sustainable jobs and improve livelihoods.

“Our participation in the conference provides an opportunity to showcase the province’s investment potential and attract new investors.

“The investments we attract will help grow our economy, create sustainable jobs, and unlock opportunities that improve the lives of the people of the Eastern Cape.

“As two of South Africa’s leading SEZs, Coega SEZ and the East London IDZ, enter the conference with a combined proven track record spanning more than 25 years of investment facilitation, industrial development, infrastructure delivery, export promotion, and job creation.

“Working alongside the Provincial Government, both entities continue to play a significant role in advancing the Eastern Cape’s industrialisation agenda while contributing meaningfully to national economic growth, competitiveness and inclusive development objectives,” Pieters said.

Coega Development Corporation CEO Themba Koza and ELIDZ CEO Thembela Zweni said the conference offers an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, attract investment and showcase the province’s industrial capabilities and innovation-driven growth.

Both organisations said the event aligns with their long-term Vision 2030 strategies to expand investment, exports and industrial development.

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