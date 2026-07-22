Kariega man, 26, sentenced to life for murders of security officers

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A Kariega man has been sentenced to two life terms for the murders of two security officers

A 26-year-old Kariega man has been sentenced to two life terms for the murders of two security officers during a violent crime spree in Kwazakhele in February 2022.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it welcomed the sentence imposed by the Kariega magistrate’s court.

The court had heard how Kamvelihle Jekemane, together with five accomplices, had carried out a series of armed attacks using a white Volkswagen Polo that had been stolen on February 10 2022.

The group’s first attack occurred in Saba Street, Kwazakhele, where they identified a security officer seated inside his vehicle outside a shop.

Having suspected him of carrying a service firearm, they attempted to rob the officer.

During the attempted robbery, the victim was shot multiple times while still seated in his vehicle.

Though he survived the incident, he suffered permanent injuries, including memory loss and lifelong scarring.

After fleeing the scene, the group drove to another location in Kwazakhele, where they identified two security officers escorting a delivery truck near a local supermarket.

Acting in furtherance of a common purpose, they approached the officers with the intent of robbing them of their service firearms.

During the robbery, both officers were shot dead at close range.

The perpetrators then fled with the stolen firearms in the stolen getaway vehicle.

Following the commission of the offences, Jekemane fled to KwaNobuhle, where he spent the night in a rented shack.

Acting on information received from members of the community that he was armed and dangerous, members of the SA Police Service traced and arrested him.

During sentencing proceedings, state prosecutor Mhlangabezi Tshiwula argued for the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment to be imposed.

The state argued that Jekemane and his accomplices had displayed a blatant disregard for human life and posed a serious threat to society.

Jekemane also had a previous conviction for murder arising from an offence committed in January 2021.

Throughout the trial, it was found that Jekemane showed no remorse and advanced false claims during a trial-within-a-trial.

“The murders of the two security officers were senseless and brutal,” Tshiwula submitted.

“Two families were robbed of their loved ones, and the community was left traumatised by these horrific crimes.”

In mitigation of sentence, the defence argued that substantial and compelling circumstances existed for the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

It was submitted that the accused was still relatively young and had responsibilities as a father.

It was further argued that Jekemane suffered from epilepsy, was a suitable candidate for rehabilitation, and played a lesser role in the commission of the offences, contending that he was merely the driver of the getaway vehicle.

This was rejected by the court.

The matter initially involved six accused.

Of Jekemane’s five co-accused, three were minors at the time the offences were committed.

Two of those minors have since died, while one remains at large.

Of the two adult co-accused, one is currently serving a term of imprisonment in another matter, while the other has also since died.

The acting director of public prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, advocate Samkelo Mtwana, welcomed the sanction.

“This sentence sends a clear message that those who commit violent crimes and show complete disregard for human life will face the full might of the law.

“The successful prosecution of this matter demonstrates the NPA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring perpetrators of serious violent crimes are held accountable.

“We commend the prosecutor, the investigating officer, and all role players whose dedication ensured that justice was served.

“While no sentence can restore the lives that were lost, we trust this outcome will bring a measure of comfort to the families of the deceased and reinforce public confidence in the criminal justice system,” Mtwana said.

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