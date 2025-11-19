Northfield Engineering breaks new ground in Western Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Northfield Engineering’s flagship crane-truck, BA the Badger and its FASSI F1150 knuckle boom crane

Northfield Engineering has replicated its business model and service offerings, expanding into the Western Cape from November 1.

The company was established 76 years ago in Gqeberha.

The new company, named Northfield Engineering WC, will be based in Bonnievale, Robertson, and Cape Town.

Northfield Engineering is among the market leaders in the agricultural, municipal and industrial economic sectors.

They specialise in steel fabrication, pipefitting, mechanical installations, pump repairs, and rigging and machine moving.

The company is the official agent for pump brands of Wilo, Gorman Rupp, KSB and Grundfos, among other makes.

A pipefitting workshop is already operational in Bonnievale.

A dedicated Western Cape sales and administrative office will also be opened in Robertson at the beginning of 2026.

Northfield Engineering WC will be overseen by general manager Carel Greyling.

Greyling previously headed up the industrial support division for Northfield Engineering in the Eastern Cape.

He will be supported by a dedicated team with many years of experience in fluid transfer, fabrication, pipe fitting, machine moving and rigging.

Shelley Woolf also joined Northfield Engineering WC on November 1 as sales manager: rigging division.

The company is already involved in several exciting projects in the Western Cape, which prompted the move to establish a permanent company in the province.

“We have been incredibly well received at all the sites we are currently working on in the Western Cape,” Northfield Engineering MD Robert Archibald said.

“It was a natural progression to get to this point where we’ve now registered our Western Cape operations as a totally separate entity.”

Archibald said the company was looking forward to making a valuable contribution to a province already renowned for its good governance and sound economy.

“We have identified Cape Town and the surrounding areas as the part of the province in which we will be focusing our rigging services.”

The Herald