Rigging allegations emerge ahead of crunch Eastern Cape ANC provincial conference

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ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has raised the alarm with the party’s national leadership over alleged serious irregularities and systemic failures in the party’s internal processes ahead of its provincial conference.

In a blistering letter to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as the rest of the top seven, Ngcukayitobi lays bare allegations of tampered membership systems, unlawfully issued QR codes and blatant rule-breaking.

Ngcukayitobi also alleged inconsistent application of the ANC’s step-aside resolution that bars criminally charged members of the party from participating in activities, including their eligibility, and contesting elections and being nominated for positions.

In his letter dated March 19, titled "Membership systems failure, manipulation and inconsistent application of guidelines“, the provincial secretary said previous attempts to raise these issues with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula were “carelessly treated and trivialised”.

In a strongly worded letter, he alleges:

Widespread manipulation of membership systems, including the creation of ghost members and tampering with data;

Irregular and unlawful issuing of QR codes used to run branch meetings, with some allegedly distributed to unauthorised individuals;

Branches being excluded from processes due to missing or delayed QR codes, while others received them without following proper procedures;

Unresolved membership verification issues, leaving legitimate members unable to participate;

Inconsistent application of the step-aside policy, raising concerns about factionalism and lack of accountability; and

The controversial cancellation of the Sarah Baartman regional conference by the secretary-general without consultation.

Ngcukayitobi warned that these failures risked undermining the credibility of internal elections, fuelling conflict and exposing the ANC to legal challenges, particularly ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

“I [and] other PEC [provincial executive committee] members have received complaints from BECs [branch executive committees], PEC members about the irregular and inconsistent issuing of QR codes by the head office.

“These incidents spread across the Eastern Cape regions (Alfred Nzo, Dr WB Rubusana, Sarah Baartman and OR Tambo regions) to name a few.

“I am not ruling out the possibility of all regions.

“This is very inconsistent with the guidelines as outlined earlier ... requesting that the provincial office must be delegated powers to issue QR codes under the supervision of the HQ, which was vehemently denied.

“It has been reported that head office sent QR codes to individuals who have no responsibility in convening of BGMs; sub-regional secretaries in Alfred Nzo region.

“It is alleged that this gross deviation from ANC NEC-adopted guidelines happened in all sub-regions of about 106 branches in the region.

“Evidence has been forwarded of [more than] 20 branches so far on this matter, which if found to be true may have been the modus operandi throughout the region and beyond and, if so, it was done [without] the knowledge of the ANC EC provincial secretary,” he said.

Ngcukayitobi told Ramaphosa that one complainant claimed QR codes were only issued if branches revealed preferred nominees, suggesting outcomes were being predetermined.

He said that concerns raised at PEC level were dismissed, despite evidence of meetings allegedly held without attendees using scanned IDs.

The 10th provincial conference is set down for March 27-29 in East London.

Ngcukayitobi, aligned to the “Thina Bantu” grouping, is squaring off against provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane’s “Thina Masebe” faction. Mabuyane is contesting a third term.

In his letter to Ramaphosa, Ngcukayitobi accused the ANC of being inconsistent in its application of one of the party’s most contentious policies — the step-aside resolution.

Ngcukayitobi said following revelations that Chris Hani regional chair Lusanda Sizani had been charged with contravening the Firearms Control Act early in 2025, the provincial integrity commission had recommended he step aside, a decision he communicated to Sizani.

“I must hasten to indicate that the NEC deployees intervened so that the matter must be submitted to the PEC meeting for discussions after the presentation by the PIC.

“This didn’t take into account, previous practices in the Eastern Cape.

“I advised the PEC against the decision, given the seriousness of the case, how the previous PEC handled similar cases but, none the less, the chair [Mabuyane] summed up contrary to the advice.

“This exposes the ANC to accusations of acting inconsistently or factionally.

“I pause to say, this decision undermines the idea, efforts and the commitment to renew the organisation,” he wrote.

Ngcukayitobi requested that national officials investigate the allegations or that he be given an opportunity to appear and present each of the listed allegations, which he said would be accompanied by evidence.

The Herald