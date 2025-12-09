PE Sports Legends Trust celebrates 10 years in style

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DUE RECOGNITION: The PE Sport Legends Trust honoured 14 women and men at a gala dinner at the weekend. At the occasion were, from left, back, Richard Draai, Yazeed le Roux, Graeme Sauls, Haroon Lorgat, Gavin van Eyck, Dev Govindjee, Mzuyanda Zingela, Cliffie Swartz, Paul Brooks, Fahme Abrahams; front, Cecil Gelderbloem, Wendell Naidoo, Maude Julius, Daisy McKaizer, Lucky Mange, David Uithaler

The PE Sports Legends Trust held its 10th Anniversary Gala Event over the weekend to commemorate an important milestone.

The Tramways Building buzzed as those in attendance honoured 14 men and women who made a lasting impact on the region’s sports history.

Stephen Draai, a brilliant sportsman in his day, delivered the keynote address.

He congratulated the trust on its 10-year anniversary and praised the organisation for its tireless efforts to recognise and preserve the region’s rich sporting heritage.

The 2025 honours list reflected a diverse range of sporting achievements, honouring individuals who excelled despite era-specific barriers and inequalities.

This year’s recipients included Haroon Lorgat (cricket), Alistair Coetzee, Ronnie Korkee, Gavin van Eyck and Lucky Mange (rugby), Maude Julius and Daisy McKaiser (hockey), Mzuyanda Zingela (golf), Cecil Gelderbloem (bodybuilding), David Uithaler (athletics), Clifton Swartz (tennis), Ponsome Pillay (football) and Wendell Naidoo (national colours in soccer, hockey and baseball).

In a watershed moment, the trust also recognised dance for the first time.

Sybil Chalice, who now lives in Australia, was honoured for her significant contributions to the art form.

Award recipient Sybil Chalice was unable to attend the function, as she is based in Australia. (Supplied )

Despite being unable to attend, she sent a heartfelt message of gratitude, which was well received.

PE Sport Legends Trust chair Richard Draai said: “Never in my wildest dream did I think we would reach this stage where we are at.

“This journey started 10 years ago when my friend and I walked past a sports legend whom he couldn’t recognise.

“He was a boxer whom I saw as a child in Schauderville in 1968. I then began visiting his house and started writing his story.

“I told my friend we need to find more former sportsmen and women because people don’t know our people, and coming from the old South Africa, we have become a forgotten species.

“Then I went on a hunt to search for where the sporting greats are. Who is still alive among the 80-year-olds and 90-year-olds? And that is how this amazing journey started.

“My view has always been that if you honour people, you must do that properly, and this is what we are doing now.”

He announced that as part of the celebrations for this achievement, the trust would publish its second book early next year.

“We took it a step further in the 10th year,” he said. “We documented the first couple of years; our first book is now out, and we are busy working on our second book.

“The book alone — the effect on families and how they felt about that — was rewarding. I don’t think any kind of money people can give me will replace that.”

The Dan and Rose Qeqe Foundation’s strategic partnership with the PE Sports Legends Trust, announced by Sinazo Tundube, was a highlight of the evening.

The collaboration’s goal is to inspire, nurture and develop young talent in order to produce the next generation of sporting greats.

Trustee Graeme Sauls expressed pride in the gala’s continued success and purpose.

He also expressed gratitude to the trust’s donors and supporters for making its work possible.

“It was another successful and memorable event. The calibre of recipients was outstanding and further testimony to the objectives of the trust.

“All the recipients were warmly received, and we are very privileged to be able to do what we do.

“We are very grateful for the support of everyone who backs our fundraising initiatives.

“We are especially proud that for 10 years we have never charged guests to attend our events, yet we have consistently delivered wonderful and memorable occasions.

“Our partnership with the Dan and Rose Qeqe Foundation ushers in an exciting new era for the trust.”

