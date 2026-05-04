Pearson enjoy top competition against KES and Brandwag

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Pearson's Gizelle Venter sets up a move during a match in the Belgotex Girls Hockey Challenge in Cape Town at the weekend

Pearson High School hosted King Edward VII from Johannesburg last week and the Gqeberha teams learnt valuable lessons as the two schools built a relationship that will hopefully grow in future.

The first team rugby match was a physical contest, particularly in the second half, and eventually it ended in a 15-15 draw.

KES boasts more than 36 teams and is a highly competitive rugby school in the country, so the final result was a wonderful effort by the Pearson team.

Pearson’s netball courts were alive with energy and excitement as they hosted Brandwag in a thrilling day of league action.

With home support behind them and a clear sense of purpose, Pearson’s teams rose to the occasion and delivered memorable performances from start to finish.

From the opening whistle, there was a strong sense that it was going to be a special afternoon.

The U14 teams wasted no time in setting the tone, with the U14A side producing a standout performance to claim a dominant 45-11 victory.

Their result sparked momentum across the age-group, with all U14 teams securing convincing wins and giving the home crowd plenty to cheer about.

As the afternoon unfolded, the intensity remained high.

The U15 and U16 matches brought a mix of results, but Pearson continued to show resilience and determination throughout.

Every game carried its own story, with players stepping up in key moments and teams refusing to back down, regardless of the scoreboard.

One of the most gripping encounters came from the U17A team, who battled relentlessly in a tightly contested match that ended 18-18.

It was a true display of character, with neither side willing to give an inch until the final whistle.

By the time the senior teams took to the court, the atmosphere had built to something special.

Feeding off the support from the sidelines, Pearson’s first team delivered a commanding 34-7 victory, putting the finishing touch to an already successful day.

The U19B, U19C and U19D teams added further wins, ensuring a strong overall result for the hosts.

It was more than just a series of matches — it was a showcase of pride, unity and the spirit of Pearson netball.

Credit must be given to the Brandwag teams for their competitiveness and the positive spirit in which the games were played.

Hockey remains a strong code at Pearson, with all the A teams competing at recent tournaments.

The boys’ teams competed in the Hibbert Cup, Plate and Shield competitions, which were held on Pearson’s campus as well as Grey High, while the girls played some of the top teams in the country at the Belgotex Challenge in Cape Town.

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