Pirates could lift premiership trophy at NMB Stadium

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Orlando Pirates fans could see their team lift the Betway Premiership trophy in Gqeberha.

The Betway Premiership season finale between Orbit College and Orlando Pirates could be held at Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Stadium.

The game could see Pirates crowned as the league champions, as Orbit have already brought one of their fixtures to Gqeberha this season, though FNB and Mbombela Stadiums have also been rumoured as venues.

This was after Orbit confirmed a venue change was needed from the Royal Bofakeng Stadium in a press release posted on their social media on Tuesday.

The club said they needed to switch the fixture against Pirates to elsewhere after confirmation from the Rustenburg-based stadium management that the facility will remain unavailable until June 30.

“The club is in the process of securing an alternative compliant venue capable of hosting a fixture of this magnitude,” the statement read.

“A final confirmation regarding the venue will be communicated by Friday.”

Orbit’s home game against Kaizer Chiefs in April took place at the NMB Stadium, and they were defeated 3-1.

On Monday high winds in Gqeberha caused damage to the stadium, tearing a canvas leaf and damaging a cable section on the northern side.

Engineers confirmed the structure remained sound but the area was secured and access was restricted while repairs were undertaken.

Despite the damage, Nicole Klokow from the Mandela Bay Development Agency said all scheduled events at the stadium will proceed as planned.

In response to the Herald’s queries, Klokow said: “The stadium has prioritised engagement with all relevant sporting bodies to discuss any contingency plans that may need to be implemented.

“The aim is to create as little disruption as possible to stadium bowl events.

“Despite the incident, scheduled events at the stadium are expected to continue, including the upcoming Chippa United and Golden Arrows fixture (Saturday).

“I will communicate regarding other fixtures if there are any changes to the calendar.

“The stadium team is being cautious for now in cordoning off the area and bringing in engineers to assess the damage. To all appearances, the damage is superficial.

“There should be no disruption.”

When asked whether the Orbit’s home game against Pirates would take place at the NMB Stadium, she said: “I don’t have word on that yet.”

After their match against Chiefs at the Gqeberha stadium, Orbit’s head coach, Pogiso Makhoye, said playing at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue was “marvellous” and expressed his desire to return.

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