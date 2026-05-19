Pearson’s first netball team delivers under lights

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Pearson's Josh Pienaar drives forward during their schools rugby match against Muir at Pearson on Saturday.

Pearson High School rolled out the green carpet on Thursday as it hosted the Suzuki Netball Power Series against Framesby in a league clash broadcast live on SuperSport.

The atmosphere at Pearson was electric from the first whistle. A packed venue, roaring supporters and a spectacularly set-up court gave the fixture a professional, big-match feel that lived up to the television billing.

On court, Pearson’s first team rose to the occasion.

The opening quarter was a tight, cagey affair, with both sides trading goal for goal to finish at 8-6.

From there, Pearson found their rhythm. Displaying composure and class through the court, the home side pulled away in the second and third quarters (16-9) and (23-16), using a strong defence and clinical finishing to build a lead Framesby couldn’t close.

When the final whistle blew, Pearson had secured a convincing 32-22 victory in front of a home crowd that never let the energy drop.

Player of the match honours went to Ahlumile Stoti, whose influence across the court helped drive Pearson’s control of the game.

The win is a major statement for Pearson in the league and a proud moment for the school, showcasing both the quality of its netball programme and its ability to host an event of national broadcast standard.

“It was a night to remember,” said a school spokesperson. “The atmosphere was electric, our supporters were awesome and the team delivered on the big stage.”

The excitement continued with Pearson’s hockey sides hosting Reddam House Constantia on the Friday evening, producing a competitive set of results.

The U16A girls played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw, while the U16A boys secured a 1-1 draw in an evenly contested encounter.

The Pearson first girls’ team narrowly went down 3-2 after an intense battle, and the first boys’ team also shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw to round off an entertaining evening of hockey between the two schools.

Saturday provided clear skies for a wonderful day of rugby in Gqeberha when Muir travelled to Summerstrand. Both schools played enterprising rugby for the crowd to enjoy.

The first team game started at a tremendous pace and Muir opened their scoring account first before Pearson hit back with a try of their own.

It was a beautiful day for running rugby and both teams capitalised by playing wide. It was a close affair in the first half, but Pearson dominated the second half and won the match 55-17.

Other results were: Pearson 2nd bt Muir 50-5, Pearson 3rd bt Muir 29-5, Pearson 4th bt Muir 19-5, Pearson U16A lost to Muir 12-15, Pearson U16B lost to Muir 9-10, Pearson U15A bt Muir 35-0, Pearson U15B bt Muir 24-7, Pearson U14A bt Muir 45-0, Pearson U14B and Muir drew 26-26, Pearson U14C and Muir drew 14-14