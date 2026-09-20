Highbury plan to use international break to sharpen scoring

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Highbury's Unathi Funani shoots at goal against Gomora United at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday

Highbury FC plans to turn the international break into a training ground for their attack, aiming to rediscover their scoring touch before facing Orbit College in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on October 10.

The break comes courtesy of Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures.

The Yellow Nation played to a goalless draw against Gomora United at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium on Friday.

Highbury controlled the match and carved out numerous chances over 90 minutes, but their efforts fell short of a breakthrough, leaving them with just a single point on home turf.

The draw to Gomora comes after their 1-0 defeat to Magesi FC.

Despite the result, the club’s head coach, Vusumuzi Vilakazi, applauded his players’ efforts but said he was unhappy with their inability to score.

Highbury coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi watches his troops play against Gomora United at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday (Werner Hills)

The Gqeberha side have scored four goals this season from victories against The Bees, Hope FC and Upington City.

Missing chances is not new to the team, and the coach is determined to fix the issue.

Speaking after their draw on Friday, Vilakazi said: “We are missing chances.

“We need to align and make sure that we rectify that.

“We dominate all the games that we play, but we find it very difficult to convert our chances into goals.

“However, we can’t give up, and we can’t look down now.

“We’ll have to work hard on our finishing and convert our chances into goals.

“The team is playing very well, but I think if we don’t concede and we try to give ourselves a chance of doing well going forward, we will try to do more.

“Today, we ticked all the boxes; it’s only our finishing that failed.

“I was happy with the team; defensively we are strong, and we are not conceding easily.

“Offensively, we create many scoring opportunities, which we need to convert into goals, but we are failing.

“So, I am not happy with all the aspects of that department of finishing.”

Highbury have dropped to fourth place on the log with 10 points from five matches.

The next round of fixtures are:

Saturday October 10: Hungry Lions vs Real Native, Lerumo Lions vs Hope FC,; Magesi FC vs NWU FC, Midlands Wanderers vs Venda FC, Orbit College vs Highbury, Pretoria University vs Leicesterford City.

Sunday October 11: Cape Town City FC vs The Bees, Gomora United vs Upington City

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