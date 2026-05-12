Tricky conditions at Victory Raceway round 4

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Aidan Barnard had a good start to the evening in the opening heat before the motor on his Opel blew, resulting in a retirement for the night.

Treacherous weather conditions leading up to the weekend failed to dampen the action at the fourth round of the Victory Raceway Dirt Oval Club Championship on Saturday evening, as drivers delivered wheel-to-wheel racing despite a rain-soaked circuit.

Following heavy rainfall in the days leading up to the event, competitors faced one of the toughest racing surfaces of the season, with slippery corners and challenging visibility keeping drivers on edge throughout the evening.

Yet a loyal crowd braved the cold and damp to witness an action-packed night of motorsport entertainment, complete with dramatic overtakes, mechanical heartbreaks and standout performances across all divisions.

The undisputed star of the night was young Cape Town sensation Tertius van Tonder junior, who made the trip to Victory Raceway and immediately stamped his authority on the 1600 Stock Saloon class.

Racing a borrowed car under difficult conditions, Van Tonder produced a fearless and mature drive to secure overall victory against a highly competitive field.

His impressive performance earned him the coveted Driver of the Day award and further cemented his reputation as one of the rising talents in regional oval racing.

The heavy metal division produced its usual bruising action, with Johan Schoeman proving untouchable in his Nissan Maxima as he powered his way to victory ahead of Gordon Ascaray and Rexlee Beeton

Defending SA 1660 champion Marthinus Muller once again demonstrated why he remains the benchmark in the 1660 modified saloon category. Muller was in complete control throughout the evening, dominating all three heats before comfortably claiming victory in the final.

His consistency and outright pace left the chasing pack battling for the remaining podium positions, with Nadia Rautenbach delivering a strong drive to finish second ahead of Leon Smith.

One of the most entertaining battles of the evening unfolded in the fiercely contested 2.1 modified saloon class. Damon Miles found himself under relentless pressure from George-based driver Alistair Simpson in every race, with the pair trading positions and pushing each other to the limit on the slick surface.

In the end, Miles managed to hold his nerve and secure the overall victory, while Simpson’s determined effort earned him second place ahead of Rimon Landman.

The heavy metal division produced its usual bruising action, with Johan Schoeman proving untouchable in his Nissan Maxima as he powered his way to victory ahead of Gordon Ascaray and Rexlee Beeton.

Meanwhile, in the hot rod class, Ruan Mostert used consistency and smart driving to come out on top after a competitive night of racing. Ruan van Tonder and Annuschke Gough rounded out the podium positions after several closely fought heats.

Aidan Barnard looked set for a promising night after a strong start in the opening heat before disaster struck when the motor in his Opel failed dramatically, forcing an early retirement from the event

The thunderous V8 American saloons once again thrilled spectators with their trademark raw power and spectacular sideways racing. Pieta Victor delivered another commanding performance to sweep to victory, while Rohan van Vuuren and Juan Roestorff completed the podium after an entertaining contest that kept fans on their feet.

The evening was not without heartbreak, however. Aidan Barnard looked set for a promising night after a strong start in the opening heat before disaster struck when the motor in his Opel failed dramatically, forcing an early retirement from the event.

Results

1600 stock saloons:

Tertius van Tonder Jnr (E67), Quade de Lange (E185), Niel Herselman (E66).

1660 modified saloons:

Marthinus Muller (SA1), Nadia Rautenbach (EC61), Leon Smith (C24).

2.1 modified saloons:

Damon Miles (E7), Alistair Simpson (G66), Rimon Landman (E154).

Hot rods:

Ruan Mostert (E95), Ruan van Tonder (E172), Annuschke Gough (E153).

Heavy metals:

Johan Schoeman (EC93), Gordon Ascaray (EC178), Rexlee Beeton (C724).

V8 American saloons:

Pieta Victor (E99), Rohan van Vuuren (E60), Juan Roestorff (E97).

Driver of the Day: Tertius van Tonder Jnr (E67)

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