Extreme Festival set to thrill fans at Aldo Scribante Raceway

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The Astron Energy Polo Cup will be just one of the thrilling national classes in action at Aldo Scribante Raceway this weekend.

One of South Africa’s biggest motorsport spectacles roars back into Gqeberha this weekend as the Extreme Festival returns to Aldo Scribante Raceway, promising a full day of wheel-to-wheel racing, breathtaking speed and edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

The national championship heads to the Friendly City for its first visit of 2026, bringing together the country’s finest drivers and riders in what promises to be one of the most exciting events on the local motorsport calendar. Joining the national classes will be the ever-popular Volkswagen Rookie Cup, competing as part of the Regional Challenge.

Fans will be treated to an action-packed programme featuring the lightning-fast Investchem MSA4 single-seaters, the screaming SunBet ZX10 Masters Cup motorcycles, the fiercely competitive Astron Energy Polo Cup, South African Touring Cars and SupaCup, the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Cup, and the spectacular Extreme SuperCars Driven by Dunlop.

With Volkswagen South Africa celebrating 75 years in the country, it’s fitting that Gqeberha hosts a weekend showcasing some of the manufacturer’s most exciting racing machinery. The celebrations are further boosted by the Astron Energy Polo Cup, which marks its 30th anniversary this season.

Championship leader Hannes Scheepers arrives at Aldo Scribante holding a commanding 35-point advantage despite seeing his remarkable six-race winning streak finally come to an end earlier this season. However, rivals Charl Smalberger and Roshan Goodman remain within striking distance and will be eager to close the gap.

In the masters class, Wayne Masters (Performance Masters) has five wins from seven starts, which sees him 18 points clear in his title defence over his nearest rival, Derick Smalberger (Sabertek), with this year’s other winner, John Kruger (Team Red), 14 points further back.

The future stars of South African motorsport will also be on display in the Volkswagen Rookie Cup, where an exciting title fight is developing

Local fans will also have plenty to cheer for as hometown favourite Josh Moore looks to use his knowledge of the circuit to challenge the championship front-runners. Racing in front of a home crowd often provides that extra motivation, and Moore will be determined to deliver a standout performance.

The future stars of South African motorsport will also be on display in the Volkswagen Rookie Cup, where an exciting title fight is developing. Luke Hill leads the standings by just six points after an impressive start to the season. Still, victories from Sebastian Dias and local talent Jack Moore ensure the championship battle remains wide open heading into Round Four.

The South African Touring Cars Championship is equally poised. Julian van der Watt leads the standings after collecting three victories this year, but rookie sensation KC Ensor-Smith has already proven he has the pace to challenge for race wins. Another impressive newcomer, Jason Coetzee, completes a highly competitive top three.

Meanwhile, the SupaCup championship continues to deliver close racing, with Jason Loosemore holding a healthy points advantage over Rory Atkinson, while Judd Bertholdt remains firmly in championship contention.

Perhaps the biggest talking point of the weekend could come in the spectacular Extreme SuperCars Driven by Dunlop category.

The championship battle is set for a dramatic shake-up, with Charl Arangies sitting just seven points behind current leader Roy Obery.

With championship points on the line, local heroes chasing success, milestone celebrations for Volkswagen, and some of the country’s fastest racing machines all sharing the circuit, the stage is set for an unforgettable day of motorsport

With powerful GT3 machinery, including Mercedes-AMG, Lamborghini and Audi going head-to-head, fans can expect spectacular racing and no shortage of overtaking action.

Drivers such as Jonathan du Toit and Karah Hill will also be looking to capitalise on every opportunity as the title race intensifies.

With championship points on the line, local heroes chasing success, milestone celebrations for Volkswagen, and some of the country’s fastest racing machines all sharing the circuit, the stage is set for an unforgettable day of motorsport at Aldo Scribante Raceway.

Track action gets under way from 9.15am on Saturday, with spectator tickets available at the entrance gate. Motorsport enthusiasts are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a full day’s worth of high-speed entertainment.

Upcoming events

June 27: Extreme Festival, Aldo Scribante Raceway

July 4: Dirt Oval Racing, round 5 Regional Championship, Victory Raceway

July 18: National Motocross, Rover Motorcycle Club

July 25:

Dirt Oval Racing, round 5 Club Championship, PE Oval Track Raceway;

Kart Racing, round 5 Championship, Algoa Kart Club.

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